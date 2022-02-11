Florida school bus driver showed up drunk for his shift, then picked up kids, cops say

A Central Florida school bus driver reportedly imbibed alcohol before his shift and ended up arrested.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Michael McNeill was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after driving dozens of middle school students home while under the influence.

The sheriff’s office says that when the 60 -year-old driver arrived for his afternoon shift with the Flagler County School District, a co-worker could smell alcohol on him, and reported it to supervisors.

McNeill proceeded to drive off, heading to his usual destination, Buddy Taylor Middle School in Palm Coast, to pick up students on his route.

The Ormond Beach resident, with about 40 kids on board, began to drop them off at their respective stops. He ignored his supervisors’ multiple attempts to reach him via radio, according to deputies. Soon after, the driver used the radio to say he was having “a medical emergency.”

McNeill’s supervisor caught up with him at an intersection. That’s when McNeill exited the bus and fell to the ground complaining he “couldn’t breathe,” authorities said.

Flagler County Fire Rescue responded and took him to a nearby hospital, where Flagler sheriff’s deputies made contact with him. McNeill tried to leave, but was apprehended on hospital property moments later. “Smelling of alcohol,” McNeill resisted arrested, according to the sheriff’s office post, which includes a video of him being put in a patrol car.

“Don’t hit me! Don’t hit me!” he screams.

“This drunk thought it was OK to endanger 40 children and other drivers by driving a loaded school bus significantly impaired,” Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Thankfully, no one was hurt as a result of his actions. I commend the employee who reported him to school officials. Anyone whose careless actions endangers lives of children and other drivers deserves to be locked up, which he was.”

Tests revealed that the man had a blood alcohol content level of .32 and .31, respectively. That’s four times the legal limit in Florida.

After being medically cleared, McNeill was charged with driving under the Influence with passengers under 18, resisting an officer without violence, and at least one charge of child neglect.

Earlier in the week, the driver had been cited by the Florida Highway Patrol for failure to obey a stop sign when he was involved in a school bus crash while driving the same afternoon route.

He could face 39 additional counts of child neglect, the sheriff added.

It’s unclear if McNeill, who is out on bond, is still employed by the Flagler County School District. A call requesting comment on Friday went unanswered. A court date was set for March 7.