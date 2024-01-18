Florida school 'deregulation' bills would loosen school testing requirements. What to know

A new suite of bills, referred to as school "deregulation" bills, received initial approval last week and aims to loosen state test and graduation requirements among high school students in Florida and increase the flexibility of teacher salaries.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, who prioritized the legislative package, says the bills would help cut red tape by taking some of the burden off Florida schools.

"Over the years, our education code has only grown. And there are great ideas from great senators and great House members. But those great ideas have added up over the years, and it's cost our students," bill sponsor Corey Simon said just before the measures passed.

Some of the measures introduced in the bills have received pushback from opponents, including former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

"Lawmakers have proposed watering down our third grade literacy policy, removing the backstop of retention and paving the way to reinstate social promotion," Bush wrote in an opinion piece that ran in the South Florida Sun Sentinel in November.

On Thursday, the day after senators unanimously passed a package of bills (SB 7000, SB 7002 and SB 7004), House Speaker Paul Renner said the House disagrees with taking away accountability measures.

“I’ll light myself on fire, and so will many of the people standing behind me, on some of these things that really go to the core of accountability,” the Palm Coast Republican said in front of the Historic Capitol.

One key provision was taken out of the bill: It would have let third grade students move on to the fourth grade, even if they failed the literacy exam, if a parent thought it was in the best interest of the child.

Here's what to know about the new Florida school deregulation package.

Florida SB 7000 would offer flexible teacher salaries among more sweeping changes

Florida SB 7000 is a bill titled “Deregulation of public schools/instructional, administrative and support personnel." The bill touches on a little bit of everything from salary to how the state might address teacher shortages and more.

Here’s an overview of what SB 7000 seeks to accomplish:

Requires innovation schools of technology to comply with specified provisions of law relating to instructional multiyear contracts for instructional personnel in addition to annual contracts.

Requires that newly hired prekindergarten instructors must complete the three emergent literacy training courses within 60 calendar days of being hired if they have not previously completed the courses.

States that the State Board of Education will develop written strategies to address identified teacher shortages.

Removes a provision that barred district school boards from considering advanced degrees when setting a salary schedule for instructional personnel or school administrators unless the degree is held in the individual’s area of certification and is only a salary supplement.

Removes a provision that annual salary adjustment under the performance salary schedule for an employee rated as “highly effective” must be at least 25% greater than the highest annual salary adjustment available to an employee of the same classification through any other salary schedule adopted by the district.

Adds a provision titled “collective bargaining” that states, “notwithstanding provisions of chapter 447 related to district school board collective bargaining, collective bargaining may not preclude a district school board from carrying out its constitution and statutory duties related to any of the following:” Providing incentives to effective and highly effective teachers Implementing school improvement plans under Section 1008.33 in Florida Statutes to address the causes of low student performance and improve student academic performance and attendance. Implementing student discipline provisions required by law, including a review of a student’s abilities, past performance behavior and needs Implementing school safety plans and requirements Implementing staff and student recognition programs Distributing correspondence to parents, teachers and community members related to the daily operation of schools and the districts Providing any required notice or copies of information related to the district school board or district operations, which is readily available on the school district’s website The school district’s calendar The award of the instruction multiyear contracts under Section 1012.335 in Florida Statutes

States that the measurement of student learning growth may not be the sole determinant for any incentive pay for instructional personnel or school administrators.

Lowers requirements for substitute teachers, teachers of adult education, no degreed teachers of career education and career specialists by removing the requirement of three years of full-time successful occupational experience and replacing it with a “minimum level” established by the district school board.

Removes the requirement that full-time teachers complete professional education training in teaching methods, course construction, lesson planning and evaluation and teaching special needs students.

States that each district school board requires bus drivers and bus attendants to complete a certified cardiopulmonary resuscitation course and first aid training before employment.

It requires that district school boards provide training to bus drivers and attendance for students with disabilities under Section 1003.57 of Florida statutes.

Lowers teacher apprenticeship program requirements by allowing students enrolled in an associate degree program at an accredited postsecondary institution to qualify.

Lowers the cumulative grade point average required to participate in the apprenticeship program from 3.0 to 2.5.

Lowers the eligibility requirement for teachers who serve as mentors in the apprenticeship program by requiring five years of teaching experience in the state rather than seven.

Allows school districts or a consortium of school districts to issue temporary certificates based on certain requirements.

Revises the number of years professional certificates are good for. Renewals can now be granted during each five-year and 10-year validity period instead of just five years.

Florida SB 7002 would change where schools publish budgets, provide districts with more flexibility on spending federal funds

Florida SB 7002 is part of the same suite of bills and tackles school district finance and budgets, facilities and administration and oversight. Here’s an overview of the bill:

Allows school districts to post a tentative budget on a publicly accessible website (such as the school board’s website) in addition to a newspaper.

Removes the role of an internal auditor, which was used to help school districts receive annual federal, state and local funds in excess of $500 million in addition to providing financial verification services and providing comprehensive risk assessments.

Requires that district school superintendents establish a process for the review and approval of district wide policies and procedures through the formal delegated authority of the district school board.

Allows schools to post their financial reports on the department’s website in a prominent location in addition to each public school district’s website.

Removes the requirement that middle school and high school students or their parents receive a two-page summary of the Department of Economic Opportunity’s economic security report of employment and earning outcomes.

Allows district school boards to adopt a policy that allows parents to agree to an alternative method of notification for the dropout prevention and academic intervention program.

Removes the requirement that school boards must submit a plan for the use of existing relocatables within a five-year work program.

Removes a provision that barred districts from using funds to purchase transportation equipment and supplies at prices that exceed those determined by the department to be the lowest that can be obtained.

Allows the Department of Education to make funds from Title I, II and III programs available to local education agencies for the full period of availability.

Allows boards to lease-purchase educational plants, ancillary plants and auxiliary facilities.

States that minimum lease terms of 40 years do not apply to district school boards.

Removes a provision regarding educational plant surveys and localized need assessments for capital outlay purposes.

Florida SB 7004 makes changes to state assessments an instructions

Florida SB 7004 addresses the deregulation of public schools under assessment, accountability, instruction and education choice. This bill has the biggest implications for parents and students. Here’s an overview:

Requires that school districts and charter school capacity determinations for schools by grade level are updated at least twice annually instead of every 12 weeks.

States that a performance contract is not required but may be used at the discretion of the principal if a student participates in an ACCEL option pursuant to a parental request.

Removes the evaluation and report provision from Section 1002.34 of Florida Statutes that provided an annual comparative evaluation of charter technical career centers and public technical centers.

Removes the requirement under the Voluntary Prekindergarten Education Program that the school district must provide for the admission of every eligible child within the district whose parent enrolls the child in a summer prekindergarten program delivered by a public school.

Allows students who did not attend the school year Voluntary Prekindergarten Education Program and lack access to summer prekindergarten in the county they reside to be eligible to enroll in a summer reading camp provided by the district school board.

Removes a provision that required early learning coalitions to verify that each public school delivering the Voluntary Prekindergarten Education Program within the coalition’s service area complies with Section 8, subsection 9 of Section 1002.63.

Removes the provision that states each district’s funding is based on a student enrollment evenly divisible by 12.

Removes the requirement that students must pass the 10th grade ELA assessment to graduate and changes it to constitute 30% of the student’s final grade in the course.

Removes the requirement that students must pass the statewide, standardized Algebra I EOC assessment to graduate.

Removes several requirements transfer students must meet to receive a standard high school diploma. They now must earn a 2.0 grade point average.

Allows kids ages 16 and older to take the high school equivalent examination with the written permission of their parent or guardian.

The Department of Education will no longer collect and report student achievement data for students enrolled in an academy or career-themed course.

Removes a provision detailing reports submitted from high-performing school districts regarding delineating the performance of the school district relative to the academic performance of students at each grade level in reading, writing, mathematics, science and any other subject included as part of the statewide assessment program.

Removes a provision that required schools to provide a uniform calendar in an electronic form with information regarding state assessments, requiring districts to publish testing schedules instead.

Removes the provision regarding concordant scores, SAT and ACT scores needed to satisfy the graduation requirement that a student pass the grade 10 ELA.

Removes the provision regarding comparative scores for end-of-course assessments.

Specifies retention requirements for students in kindergarten through second grade based on each student’s performance in English and mathematics. Students retained in kindergarten through second grade must include parental notification requirements, include parental input on the retention decision and include information on the importance of students mastering early literacy and communication skills in order to be reading at or above grade level by the end of third grade.

Contributors: Ana Goñi-Lessan – USA Today Network - Florida

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Florida school 'deregulation' bills hit a snag. What to know