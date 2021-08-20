Florida School Fight Raises Back-to-Normal Stakes: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- Florida is set to start withholding state funding from two school districts that have instituted mask-mandates for students. Two U.S. courts have issued preliminary wins for advocates pushing for requirements that students wear masks in schools, but the underlying legal issues remain unresolved.

Israel will offer a third vaccine dose to people aged 40 and above as new cases remain stubbornly high.

Apple Inc. joined the ranks of U.S. companies delaying plans for office openings, underscoring the challenges businesses still face in returning to normal. AstraZeneca Plc’s antibody cocktail was found to be 77% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in high-risk people.

Key Developments:

Global Tracker: Cases top 210.3 million; deaths pass 4.4 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 4.85 billion doses administeredBiden ‘warning shot’ on mask-mandate bans hints at fights aheadAs Covid lingers, Mastercard revamps NYC offices for a new eraSurging delta cases reverse the world’s march back to the officeNursing homes prep for staff vaccine mandate, booster shots

Boston Mandates Masks (2:06 p.m. NY)

Boston issued a mask mandate for public places indoors, as 50,000 college students arrive in the city and another 50,000 public school students return to the classrooms.

Evictions Fight May Go to Supreme Court (1:55 p.m. NY)

A U.S. appeals court rejected an emergency motion to halt the national ban on evictions, clearing the way for the case to go to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A trio of judges denied a bid by the Alabama Association of Realtors to suspend an earlier court ruling that allowed the eviction moratorium to continue. The ruling comes one week after U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich rejected their plea to block the new eviction moratorium established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even as she voiced concerns over the legality of the policy. The ban was extended by the Biden administration until Oct. 3.

Story continues

Ireland Cases Surge (1:16 p.m. NY)

Ireland reported 2,098 new infections on Friday, the second time in a week that cases have risen above 2000 and the highest since late January. More than 250 patients were in the hospital with 52 in intensive care.

More Canadian Banks Mandate Vaccines (12:55 p.m. NY)

Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Bank of Montreal joined other major financial firms in requiring staff to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before returning to the office.

All employees of the Toronto-based TD will be asked to register their vaccination status by Sept. 30, according to a memo sent to staff Friday. As of Nov. 1, full vaccination will be required of TD employees working in all company locations globally, a spokesman said.

Florida to Withhold Funds Over Mask Fight (12:51 p.m. NY)

Florida is set to start withholding state funding from two school districts that have instituted mask-mandates for students in defiance of an executive order signed by Governor Ron DeSantis barring the requirement of facial coverings, according to a statement from the Florida Department of Education.

“It is important to remember that this issue is about ensuring local school board members, elected politicians, follow the law,” said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran in a statement. “We cannot have government officials pick and choose what laws they want to follow.”

U.S. Shots Reach 1 Million for Second Day (12:44 p.m. NY)

Slightly more than 1 million doses were reported administered in the U.S. for the second consecutive day as vaccinations increase amid the delta variant surge.

About half of the people getting shots, or 534,000, were newly vaccinated, Cyrus Shahpar, the White House’s Covid-19 data director, said on Twitter.

Health Experts Oppose Montana Vaccine Law (12:37 p.m. NY)

The Montana Medical Association is calling on the Republican-controlled state legislature to reverse a law that blocks employers from requiring Covid-19 vaccinations, the Associated Press reports. “This is against everything we’ve ever known or believed about public health,” said Dr. Pamela Cutler, president of the association. The law is unique to Montana, AP reports.

Belgium Seeks Mandatory Shots for Health Workers (12:32 p.m. NY)

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo says the country wants to require health workers to be vaccinated and will weigh how to deal with people who refuse a vaccine, according to a Friday press conference.

The country is aiming to vaccinate 70% of the total population amid concerns that the capital Brussels is lagging behind with less than half of the population fully vaccinated so far. Brussels will be excluded from a relaxation of rules from Sept. 1 that will allow bars close earlier, end a ban on dancing at weddings and allow up to 200 people attend indoor events. Discos are set to reopen from Oct. 1.

NYC Requires Shots for Student Sports (11:30 a.m. NY)

New York City will require all student athletes and coaching staff to be vaccinated by the time they begin practicing for competition, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.

The order will apply to all of the city’s Public School Athletic Leagues, including competitive bowling, the mayor said during an interview on WNYC radio.

India Approves First DNA-Based Covid Shot (11:20 a.m. NY)

India granted emergency-use approval to its first DNA-based vaccine against Covid-19 as the world’s second-worst-hit nation seeks to bolster its immunization drive to ward off a possible third wave of infections.

A three-dose vaccine developed by Ahmedabad-based Cadila Healthcare Ltd., which had reported 67% efficacy against symptomatic Covid in clinical trials in July, was given the go ahead on Friday, the government said in a statement. It’s the second indigenously-developed shot to receive approval.

Unlike traditional vaccines, Cadila’s ZyCoV-D is plasmid DNA vaccine that introduces a DNA sequence encoding the antigen in the body and not a weakened form of the pathogen. Tokyo-based AnGes Inc. and the U.S.’s Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are among other companies working on DNA-based vaccines. No DNA vaccine has been widely used against any disease thus far, but they are more stable and easier to store than mRNA shots.

India, which has fully vaccinated only 9% of its population, has now approved six vaccines. Two of them from AstraZeneca Plc and one from Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd. are already widely in use. Russia’s Sputnik V has been administered in small numbers, while shots from Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc. aren’t being used as the makers continue to negotiate for legal indemnity.

Germany Designates High-Risk Areas (9:50 a.m. NY)

Germany designated Brazil, regions in Greece, plus Ireland’s Border and West regions, as well as Kosovo, North Macedonia and Dominica as so-called high risk areas, according to the weekly update from the country’s Robert Koch Institute.

TD Joins RBC in Requiring Vaccines (9:47 a.m. NY)

Toronto-Dominion Bank joined financial firms including Royal Bank of Canada and Morgan Stanley in requiring staff to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before returning to the office.

Employees of the Toronto-based bank will be asked to register their vaccination status by Sept. 30, according to a memo sent to staff Friday.

School Mask Push Wins Early U.S. Court Battles (8:50 a.m. NY)

Courts in two U.S. states issued preliminary wins to advocates pushing for requirements that students wear masks in school, but the underlying issue is set for further legal review.

The Texas Supreme Court in a one-sentence order Thursday rejected Governor Greg Abbott’s request for quick action to stop localities from imposing mask mandates in schools.

In Florida, another state where the governor is seeking to stop school mask mandates, a judge on Thursday denied a request to throw out a lawsuit challenging that ban.

Immunocompromised Danes Set for Third Shot (8:16 a.m. NY)

Denmark plans to recommend a third dose starting next week to its citizens with weaker immune systems, the country’s health authority said in a statement. The country has one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe with about 68% of its population being fully vaccinated and 75% having received the first shot.

Israel Expands Third Doses to Over 40s (7:42 a.m. NY)

Israel has approved offering a third dose of vaccine to people aged 40 and above as the number of daily new cases remains stubbornly high. The broader age bracket allowed 49-year-old Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to receive a booster shot on Friday morning.

“We’re seeing profound effectiveness, efficacy of the vaccines,” Bennett said. “It’s working, it’s safe and it’s the way to defeat this virus.”

Earlier this week, a top Israeli health care provider said initial results of a study have shown that a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine given to Israelis over 60 has been 86% effective. More than 1.2 million people have already received a third dose out of a population of more than 9 million.

Indonesia Still Tops Tally of Daily Deaths (6:13 a.m. NY)

The world’s fourth-most populous country continues to chart the highest daily deaths, with 1,348 fatalities on Friday, even as new cases have slowed. The government says the number of deaths isn’t reflective of the current situation as many happened days or weeks ago and have only just been reported. Infections have mostly eased and the country added the fewest new cases this week since mid-June.

Works for High-Risk Groups (2:38 p.m. HK)

AstraZeneca Plc’s antibody cocktail was found to be 77% effective in preventing symptoms in high-risk people in a key trial that could expand the range of drugs available to vulnerable groups.

Results from Astra’s study found no one in the trial who received the cocktail became severely ill or died in relation to the disease, the company said in a statement Friday. The trial of 5,197 participants was looking at whether the drug could prevent infection in at-risk groups.

The outcome will be a big relief for Astra after another study testing whether the cocktail could prevent symptoms in people explicitly exposed to the virus failed in June.

Apple Delays Office Return (12:54 p.m. HK)

Apple Inc. is delaying its return to corporate offices from October until January at the earliest because of surging Covid-19 cases, according to a memo sent to employees on Thursday.

Apple is the latest among U.S. companies announcing plans to keep workers at home. Charles Schwab Corp. said Thursday it has delayed a full return to the office until at least January. International Business Machines Corp. is temporarily closing its offices in New York City, saying current conditions don’t meet its health and safety protocols. PwC said it will postpone its reopening of U.S. offices until at least Nov. 1.

U.S. Reviews Moderna Link to Heart Risk (10:55 a.m. HK)

U.S. federal health officials are investigating reports that Moderna’s vaccine may be linked to higher risk of a heart condition called myocarditis in younger adults than previously thought, according to the Washington Post, citing two unidentified people familiar with the matter. It’s too early to reach a conclusion, one of the people told the Post. Moderna didn’t immediately respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.