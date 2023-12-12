Florida school grades for 2023 released. Did your district get an A? Results are on this map

On Monday, Dec. 11, the Florida Department of Education released school FAST grades for the 2022-2023 school year. Check this map to see how your local schools performed.

Each school is graded A, B, C, D, or F based on up to seven applicable components: four achievement components, a middle school acceleration component, and components for graduation rates and college and career acceleration. Schools must test at least 95% of their students.

The grades reflect Florida's new standards, Florida’s Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST), a progress monitoring system administered three times a year to students in pre-kindergarten through 10th grade that provides real-time data throughout the school year for student improvement.

The FAST test (SB 1048) was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis in March 2022 to replace the grade-level Florida Standards Assessments (FSA) in English language arts and mathematics. The exam tracks a student’s progress in learning the required reading and mathematics materials within Florida’s Benchmarks of Excellent Student Thinking (B.E.S.T.) Standards.

“These school grades serve as a baseline for districts and provide a starting point for future achievement,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr.“I look forward to seeing schools rise to the occasion as they continue to provide Florida students a first-rate education.”

As these are the initial results of the new testing standards, grades will serve as a baseline and will carry no negative consequences for the schools. You can read the complete report at fldoe.org/accountability/accountability-reporting/school-grades or see results through the FDOE Family Portal.

Four Florida Department of Education achievement components

These include student performance on statewide standardized assessments, including the comprehensive and end-of-course (EOC) assessments. According to the Florida DOE, the component measures the percentage of full-year enrolled students who achieved a passing score.

English Language Arts (ELA)

Mathematics

Science

Social Studies

Middle School Acceleration

This component is based on the percentage of eligible students who passed a high school level EOC assessment or industry certification.

Graduation Rate

The graduation rate is based on an adjusted cohort of ninth-grade students and measures whether the students graduate within four years.

College and Career Acceleration

This component is based on the percentage of graduates from the graduation rate cohort who:

Earned a passing score on an acceleration examination (qualifying AP, IB, or AICE)

Earned a passing grade in a dual enrollment course that qualified for college credit

Earned 300 clock hours through career dual enrollment courses in the same approved program

Earned an Armed Services Qualification Test score and two course credits within the same military branch, or

Earned an industry certification

Does FAST reduce testing for Florida students?

It increases them, as it doesn't eliminate the big end-of-year tests for students, according to the Florida Education Association.

"Because this bill deals with progress monitoring from prekindergarten through 10th grade, it requires even 4-year old children to sit in front of a computer and take a statewide, standardized test. This is not what DeSantis promised, and most importantly it is not what is best for Florida’s students," the organization said on its website.

Cheryl McCloud, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida, contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: 2023 school grades Florida Department of Education, a map by county