Florida school opens for orphaned Ukrainian refugee children

On a night that was to be a milestone, 15-year-old Uliana Filonchuk took refuge in the basement of her school in Kyiv, Ukraine after air-raid sirens went off alerting her school dance of a possible Russian attack.

“I was very scared,” Uliana said. “We just had the rest of the dance in the basement.”

That same night, in February 2022, her school handed out ninth grade certificates of completion to everyone at the dance, a golden ticket to start school somewhere new.

That new school turned out to be Varyvoda Christian Academy in downtown Orlando, where Uliana is one of 60 Ukrainian middle and high school students enrolled.

Varyvoda Christian Academy, a school founded primarily to help orphaned Ukrainian refugee children whose lives have been upended by war, celebrated its opening last week with a small festival full of Ukrainian food, music and poems recited by students.

The private school, which is open to everyone, teaches students English along with more traditional subject matters. Currently the school is virtual but soon it will be housed at 580 W. Jackson St.

Founder Elvira Varyvoda has so far helped 13 of her students, who were left as orphans during the ongoing invasion, immigrate to the U.S.

Varyvoda was moved to help because, she said, she saw her children in the eyes of the orphans.

“I am from Ukraine and I see what’s going on over there and what’s happening, so my main thing is just to help those kids,” Varyvoda said through tears. “I try to do the best with whatever I can and bring them here to change their lives and at least they’re not hearing bombings or having to stay in a shelter or in a basement.”

Some of the children have deep emotional scars caused by seeing the war, Varyvoda said, which makes it harder for the children to acclimate to life in the U.S. To head this off, she choose someone to lead the school who shared similar experiences: someone who had to leave their home and didn’t speak the language when they arrived in the U.S.

The school’s principal is Michelange Bertrand, an immigrant from Haiti, whose aim is to help students keep their Ukrainian roots.

“I can relate to what the kids are going through because when I came here at 15 it was a culture shock,” Bertrand said. “What we are doing here is — we’re not losing our culture when we come here — we’re adapting to a new culture. We’re embracing a new culture while still reflecting on our values from where we’re from as well.”

Bertrand said he teaches the students to think about new possibilities in the U.S. rather than focusing on their old life in Ukraine.

“America offers the opportunity that most countries really don’t offer,” Bertrand said. “I’ve shared my story with them to just kind of let them know I’ve been in their shoes before … When I came here, I did not speak English either.”

Varyvoda, a single mother of three who immigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine over 20 years ago, helped the students apply for the Uniting For Ukraine program through the Department of Homeland Security.

The program, established in April 2022, provides a pathway for Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family members to come to the U.S. and stay temporarily in a two-year period of parole. The program is aimed at providing faster refugee status to Ukrainians by connecting them to U.S. citizens. So far, over 113,000 Ukrainians have been able to enter the U.S. through this program.

Varyvoda acts as the students’ sponsor and financial provider, a requirement of the program. Some of the Ukrainian children stay at her timeshare in Orlando while others stay in an apartment rented by Varyvoda with their grandparents or new, legal guardians.

Varyvoda owns Elvar, a commercial cleaning company, which has operated in Michigan for the past seven years. She dipped into her savings to help pay for her Ukrainian charges, she said.

“I have spent a lot but whatever I’ve done, I’ve done it from my heart,” Varyvoda said. “I even tried to sell my house in Michigan for this tragedy and size down to have extra money.”

Yarina Lewytska, who helped organize last week's festival, said Varyvoda has worked hard to get the kids here and fund the school and is “incredible” to keep pushing at a time when getting funding support has been difficult.

“She did by herself everything; she’s [an] incredible woman, to tell you the truth,” Lewytska said.

Lewytska helps injured Ukrainians get wheelchairs and frequently goes between her home in the U.S. and Ukraine. She said when the war first started in Ukraine getting people to donate money to help was easier but as time has gone on, and another war between Israel and Hamas has started, getting support to help Ukrainians is more difficult.

“It’s so difficult now,” Lewytska said. “You know, we had the attention of the whole world but now another war started and people are tired of everything, and I understand them.”

Varyvoda said she hopes to one day expand the school to have dormitories for Ukrainian orphans. For now, she is hoping to get grants and donations to build the campus one day.

“My vision in the future, if God willing, is to get a campus with buildings and a church and school,” Varyvoda said. “Right now, for only me, I cannot afford it.”

What Varyvoda has done has changed the lives of people like Uliana, who lives now with a war in Ukraine in the rearview mirror.

Uliana lived in a 17-story apartment with her 12-year-old sister Oleksandra and would constantly hear sirens and bombs going off as war raged on.

“We heard air alarms every week, sometimes many times a week,” Uliana said. “One time I heard very loud explosions just next to our apartment building and it was scary; we didn’t know what was happening. It was terrible.”

In October, Uliana and her sister arrived in the U.S. after driving to Poland, then flying to Berlin, then Norway and finally to Miami, before driving to her new home in Orlando.

Uliana lost her father, who was a soldier in the Ukrainian army, and left behind the remainder of her family.

“I really miss my family, my friends, my close people,” Uliana said. “But I understand that it’s best here.”