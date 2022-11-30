This Florida school reportedly on Deion Sanders’ short list for his next coaching stop

Prime Time could be heading to the Tampa Bay area, according to a report.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Florida State alumnus Deion Sanders is rumored to leave his coaching gig at Jackson State, Tampa’s FOX affiliate WTVT reported Wednesday.

They include USF as well as American Athletic Conference foe Cincinnati and Power 5 program Colorado.

The Bearcats are heading to a P5 conference when they move to the Big 12 next year.

USF, meanwhile, capped a 1-11 season this past weekend with a loss to rival UCF. The Bulls fired head coach Jeff Scott in early November after he started 1-8.

Scott was hired in December 2019 from Clemson, where he had a long spell as an assistant coach. But in less than three seasons, Scott won four of 30 games, including a 1-19 record in the American Athletic Conference.

Meanwhile, Sanders led Jackson State to first place in the Southwest Athletic Conference’s East Division after an 11-0 regular season. Sanders snagged headlines in December 2021 when he lured top recruit Travis Hunter to sign with the HBCU, eschewing Power 5 offers.

Recently, Sanders lent support via social media for SWAC division rival Florida A&M after the Rattlers were snubbed from the FCS playoffs as a potential at-large team, despite its two losses coming to Jackson State and North Carolina, ranked in the latest Top 25 and playing in this weekend’s ACC title game.