Florida school superintendent says he will be vindicated

  FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie addresses the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission, in Sunrise, Fla. Runcie was arrested Wednesday, April 21, 2021, by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. An indictment says Runcie lied while testifying three weeks ago before a grand jury investigating circumstances surrounding the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
  • This photo provided by Broward County shows Robert Runcie. The superintendent of the Florida school district where 17 students and staff died in a 2018 high school massacre has been arrested on a perjury charge. Jail records show Broward County Schools Superintendent Runcie was arrested Wednesday, April 21, 2021 by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. (Broward County via AP)
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie addresses the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission, in Sunrise, Fla. Runcie was arrested Wednesday, April 21, 2021, by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. An indictment says Runcie lied while testifying three weeks ago before a grand jury investigating circumstances surrounding the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida school superintendent charged with lying to a grand jury investigating circumstances surrounding the 2018 massacre on one of his campuses issued a video statement Tuesday saying he will be vindicated and will not step down.

Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie did not specifically address state prosecutors' accusation that he lied when he testified four weeks ago before the statewide grand jury investigating issues stemming from the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 dead.

Instead, he repeated his attorney's contention that the indictment makes “politics more important than the interest of our students.”

“I am confident that I will be vindicated and I intend to continue to carry out my responsibilities as superintendent with the highest level of integrity and moral standards as I have done for nearly 10 years,” Runcie said in the nearly three-minute video.

The grand jury indicted him last week with perjury in an official proceeding, which is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Gov. Ron DeSantis empaneled the grand jury shortly after he took office in 2019 to examine safety issues at Florida's schools. He had campaigned on removing Runcie from office but Florida governors can only remove elected local officials accused of wrongdoing. Runcie was appointed by the Broward County school board and only its members can remove him.

Two issues the grand jury investigated are whether Broward County school officials misappropriated millions of dollars from a bond measure partially aimed at improving campus safety and if officials intentionally underreported on-campus crimes committed by students. The grand jury concluded its work earlier this month, but its final report has not been released.

Since the shooting, Runcie and Broward County district administrators have been accused by critics of lying about school crime rates and discipline problems in official reports. For example, Stoneman Douglas reported zero incidents of bullying among its 3,200 students between 2014 and 2017 and three incidents of vandalism.

To convict Runcie of perjury, prosecutors will need to show that he knowingly lied and that any misstatements were not simply mistakes.

According to a court document filed late Monday, prosecutors contend Runcie lied before the grand jury when they asked him what he knew about the criminal case against his former technology chief Tony Hunter. The grand jury indicted Hunter earlier this year on charges he rigged a contract for a vendor in exchange for a bribe. Hunter has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Runcie lied when he repeatedly testified that he had not contacted anyone about the Hunter case and his only knowledge of the contract was from a presentation given years earlier.

In actuality, Runcie had contacted one or more people about the contract just days earlier as he prepared to testify, prosecutors said.

Runcie committed “multiple barefaced falsehoods and obstructive statements under oath,” prosecutors wrote.

Runcie is scheduled to be arraigned May 12.

    The UK has announced new beefed-up sanctioning powers against corruption as Dominic Raab warned the country has become a "honey pot" for foreign actors seeking to launder their “dirty money”. The Foreign Secretary said the new sanctions would stop those involved in serious corruption from entering and channelling money through the UK. Britain, for the first time, on Monday imposed asset freezes and travel bans against 22 people from across Russia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Latin America under the new Global Anti-Corruption sanctions regime, which gives the UK unprecedented power to stop corrupt actors profiting from the UK economy. The move brings the UK in line with the US and Canada in adding corruption to its Magnitsky Act sanctions regime. The first wave of sanctions under this new sanctions regime targeted 14 Russians involved in the diversion of $230 million in Russian state property through a fraudulent tax refund scheme uncovered by the late lawyer Sergei Magnitsky - one of the largest tax frauds in the country’s recent history. Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their associate Salim Essa were placed on the list over a corruption scandal under South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma. Sudanese businessman Ashraf Seed Ahmed Hussein Ali - known as "Al Cardinal" - is also on the list for allegedly misappropriating state assets in impoverished Sudan in league with elites in neighbouring South Sudan. A Honduran congressman accused of facilitating bribes to support a major drug trafficking organisation was also targeted. Labour welcomed the announcement, but said law enforcement need the resources to support investigations, saying the current rate of prosecutions for economic crime is "woefully low". Lisa Nandy, Shadow foreign secretary, said: "If he's serious about what he's saying today he needs to put his money where his mouth is." The Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 provides that, in cases where the Secretary of Foreign Affairs has credible information that officials of foreign governments have been involved in significant corruption are prevented from entering the UK, as well as freezing their assets. The Foreign Office said over 2 per cent of global GDP is lost to corruption every year, and that corruption increases the cost of doing business for individual companies by as much as 10 per cent. "Corruption has a corrosive effect as it slows development, drains the wealth of poorer nations and keeps their people trapped in poverty. It poisons the well of democracy," Mr Raab said in a statement. "Whatever the particular circumstances, at the heart of this lies the same debilitating cycle of behaviour - corrupt officials ripping off their own people," Mr Raab said. “Global Britain is standing up for democracy, good governance and the rule of law. We are saying to those involved in serious corruption: we will not tolerate you or your dirty money in our country.” The US, which announced identical sanctions on Guatemalan officials on the same day, welcomed the UK’s decision. Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, said: “Together, along with other allies and partners, we will seek to promote our shared values with similar tools. Corrupt actors, and their facilitators, will not have access to our financial systems.” “Now the UK Magnitsky Act needs to be used against the dictators and kleptocrats from China, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Belarus and many other places where the corrupt leaders commit their atrocities at home and stash their dirty money here,” said Bill Browder, Head of Global Magnitsky Justice campaign.