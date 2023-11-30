Florida schools could see music-based learning materials to help teach math

Some students in Central Florida could see more music in their classrooms.

A state senator has filed a proposal that would use music to help teach math at certain Florida schools.

If approved, it would require teachers to use music-based learning materials.

The College of Education at the University of Florida would put together a report on the effectiveness of the program.

