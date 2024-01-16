How do Florida schools make up inclement weather days? Here's what to know

Escambia County Public Schools made a rare call to close on Wednesday in the wake of a hard freeze warning, just after a bout of severe weather from thunderstorms led to schools closing last Monday.

It’s not the cold that prompted the call but the dangerous road conditions, such as freezing rain and sleet, it can create.

The National Weather Service forecasts severe weather moving through the area on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. The cold temperatures are coming with high winds, which could put wind chill values in the single digits for much of Northwest Florida, according to the weather service.

"(Tuesday night) is probably going to be our coldest night of the year," said Brandon Black, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Mobile. "The big thing will also be wind chill. We'll probably see wind chill in the single digits tonight and early into (Wednesday) morning.”

The Santa Rosa County School District announced on social media Tuesday afternoon that school will be in session on Wednesday.

Florida schools are required by law to have 180 teaching days, or the hourly equivalent, but Escambia County Public Schools Coordinator Cody Strother said the district isn’t in any danger of nearing that threshold.

“If push came to shove, and we had to mad to make up days at the end of the year, we could certainly do that. But we’re not there yet,” Strother said.

Here’s what to know about severe weather make-up days in Florida schools

Florida law requires 180 teaching days

Florida Statutes requires that schools have a minimum 180 teaching days for each school year. To give school districts flexibility, the state allows for schools to also use the hourly equivalent, enabling them to use half-days as make-up days when needed.

What about hurricane make-up days?

Florida usually doesn’t have much to worry about when it comes to making up snow days, but hurricanes are a different story. In some cases, severe storms can cause serious disruption to the school year, putting districts into a position where they may come close to hitting that 180-day threshold or even surpassing it.

In ordinary cases, school districts can make up missed time by re-allocated half-days and changing teacher planning days to regular school days to make up the difference. In rare cases, the school district may have to reach out to the Florida Department of Education for a waiver they can use to wave the 180-day requirement. And in even rarer cases, the state can come in and preemptively wave those requirements in impacted areas.

Florida school calendars already account for make-up days

If you look at a school calendar, you'll notice that most schools already have days built into their calendars that can be used to make up missed days caused by inclement weather or any other reason.

In states with consistent snow days, these might be labeled "inclement weather" days. In Florida, they're more likely to be half-days or teacher planning days. These are days that the school district can take back and be used as regular school days if needed.

