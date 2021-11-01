Florida school's teacher of the year arrested on child abuse charge

A woman recently named teacher of the year at a Florida school was charged Friday with child abuse.

A heavily redacted report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Caroline Lee, a teacher at Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts, was arrested by the Duval County School Police.

Lee, 60, was named teacher of the year at Darnell-Cookman in October, and would have competed with about 175 other teachers for Duval County Teacher of the Year.

When the district announced Lee's nomination on their Instagram page, a student commented, wondering if she was the teacher who had used a racial slur in class last year, NBC affiliate WTLV of Jacksonville reported.

Lee wrote that she used the slur during a lesson about “Of Mice and Men." She then summoned the student to speak with her Friday.

The police report said when Lee was alone with the student in her classroom, she closed the door and asked the student why she had threatened her in an online post. When the student said she hadn't, Lee hit her with her palm, the report said. Lee also hit the student in the leg, according to police.

The student reported the alleged assault to guidance counselors, who noticed visible injuries, according to police.

Lee denied closing the door and physically harming the student, the police report said. But she was arrested due to video evidence and the apparent injuries to the student.

As of Monday, jail records show Lee was no longer in the custody of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Efforts to reach Lee by phone were not successful.

The Duval School Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tyrus Lyles, the school’s principal, also did not respond.

WTLV reported that in a letter to parents, Lyles said Lee had been removed from the classroom.

"It is very disappointing, but I am compelled to share with you that one of our teachers was arrested today on campus for child abuse," Lyles wrote. "Even more disappointing, the teacher arrested is our recent teacher of the year nominee."