Florida scientist Rebekah Jones fired over whistleblower claim says she will run against Matt Gaetz

(Independent)

Rebekah Jones, the former Florida Department of Health data analyst fired amid a controversy over the state’s Covid-19 case data, said Monday that she will run for Congress against Rep Matt Gaetz, a top ally of former President Donald Trump.

In an Instagram post published late Monday evening, Jones wrote that she would challenge Gaetz for his seat in 2022, though no Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings were yet filed for her potential run.

“No more sex traffickers in Congress!” she wrote, an apparent reference to the ongoing federal investigation surrounding Mr Gaetz and an associate, Joel Greenberg.

The Independent has reached out to Ms Jones for further comment.

