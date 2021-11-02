Florida second grader faces disciplinary action, 36-day suspension for noncompliance with face mask mandate

An elementary school student in Florida has been suspended a total of 36 days and faced disciplinary actions from school officials over her unwillingness to comply with the school's COVID-19 face mask policy, according to a report from The Free Press in Tampa.

The student's mother, Bailey Lashells, told the Press that her daughter, Fiona, a second grade student at a Palm Beach County school who will more than likely have to repeat the school year, is on "a mission to take back" her "constitutional rights from the tyrant school board" following the treatment she received from the school's leaders.

"Fiona has changed her priorities a bit and is on a mission to take back, not only her rights, but every American child’s constitutional rights from the tyrant school board being operated by a financial expert who has no knowledge of how to safely and effectively run the 10th largest school district in America," Lashells said.

She added that her daughter "has been steadfast in her unwavering decision to not back down to tyranny and lunacy, vowing to do everything she can for every child going thru these lawless mandates."

The Press stated in its report that Fiona's "first punishment" came when she was required to have a "silent lunch in an office hallway alone."

"Fiona is a strong-minded and fearless young girl who was ready to conquer the world at 7," Lashells said. "Unfortunately, the blows just seem to not stop, as she was recently told after completing every assignment her teacher will provide that she is not only failing second grade, but that there is no way she could catch up, per her teacher."

In a video uploaded to YouTube, Fiona discussed why she refused to comply with the mask mandate, saying she believes it "could make you sick."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order in July that made mask-wearing optional in public schools.

In a statement to Fox News, Christina Pushaw, DeSantis' press secretary, said, "There is no scientific basis for forced-masking kids in school, and the decision should always be up to the parents.

"While parents have a crucial role in kids’ education, school board members, educators, and school staff should likewise be dedicated to helping students succeed," Pushaw added. "Anyone who denies a young child the right to go to school, for non-compliance with an illegal mask mandate, does not care about education and certainly does not care about kids."

Fox News did not receive an immediate response from the School District of Palm Beach County or its board members.