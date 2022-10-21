Florida to see if Orange County man accused of killing his wife is competent to stand trial

A man accused of murdering his wife is expected back in court Friday morning.

Prosecutors said David Tronnes killed Shanti Cooper-Tronnes in 2018.

The state is looking to assess if he is competent to stand trial.

His attorneys have completed their competency evaluation.

Now the state will complete its own.

