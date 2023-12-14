Florida to see strong winds and flooding. Here's what Sarasota-Bradenton can expect

Energy from a system across the Southern Rockies and Southern plains is expected to develop into a storm system in the Gulf of Mexico and track northeast across the state this weekend.

A flood watch has been implemented in South Florida through this evening because of coastal flooding, dangerous rip currents, a high surf advisory for large breaking waves of 7 to 12 feet, and a wind advisory. Similar conditions are expected to move up both coasts of Florida today and tonight.

What weather phenomena can Sarasota-Bradenton expect?

The strongest of the weather is expected to hit Saturday with potential threats of a tornado or damaging winds, and there’s a chance of coastal flooding on Sunday.

What is the projected path of the storm?

National Weather Service Forecaster Jennifer Hubbard said storm pressure will move from the Gulf Coast area to a Northeast direction. There’s still some variation in how the storm will track across the state, but strong winds and heavy rain can be expected across the peninsula.

Is this another hurricane?

While hurricane season ended on Nov. 30, Hubbard said this storm could have similar storm impacts as a hurricane. However, categorically, this storm isn't a hurricane because it's not a tropical system.

Hubbard said the pattern of this system is typical of a storm during El Nino season, but it’s but stronger than the average system.

How might the storm impact coastal areas and inland regions differently?

While both regions will see storm impacts, coastal areas are expected to see slightly more severe rain and wind.

What safety precautions should residents take in anticipation of the storm?

Hubbard recommends securing or bringing in any Christmas decorations for the weekend and monitoring any weather alerts.

What weather can Sarasota-Bradenton expect?

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Windy, with an east-northeast wind of 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Windy, with an east-northeast wind of 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Windy, with an east-northeast wind of 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. Windy, with an east wind of 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 67. Windy, with an east-southeast wind of 28 to 31 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with a west wind of 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Windy, with a west wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a west-northwest wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 53. Breezy.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

