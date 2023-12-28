Florida Sen. Rick Scott, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene swatted on Christmas, day after. What is swatting?

On Thursday, Florida Senator Rick Scott said he and his wife were "swatted" at their home in Naples the night before.

"These criminals wasted the time & resources of our law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorize my family," the Republican senator, and former governor, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Last night, while at dinner with my wife, cowards “swatted” my home in Naples. These criminals wasted the time & resources of our law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorize my family.



Ann & I want to thank @NaplesPolice & @CollierSheriff for all they do to keep us safe. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 28, 2023

On Christmas Eve, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. was swatted at her Georgia home on Christmas Day, "like the 8th time" she and her family have been targeted, she said. Other Christmas Day targets included Rep. Brandon Williams, R-NY, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Here's what you need to know about this reckless, dangerous, potentially lethal act.

What is swatting?

"Swatting" is the act of making a fake call to law enforcement in the hopes of deliberately causing a large police or SWAT team response. The caller often reports shots fired, or people held hostage, and may sound terrified. Sometimes it's aimed at a specific person, sometimes at a government office or school, sometimes it's just randomly done to cause chaos and tie up resources.

Many early instances of swatting were against gamers who were streaming themselves online while playing, which meant the hoaxsters might be able to enjoy watching police break down the door behind the hapless victim in real time. It quickly became a way to harass anyone the caller wanted to antagonize and possibly cause harm.

In October 2022, a school in Sarasota and multiple schools in Miami-Dade, Broward, St. Lucie, and Collier locked down after receiving calls. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster called for an investigation after 18 school districts reported hoax 911 calls. USA TODAY found at least 30 active shooter false alarms and threats made at schools in one week in September and WIRED reported more than 90 false reports of school shooters during three weeks that same month.

In May 2023 multiple schools, colleges and universities across Florida locked down in response to social media threats of impending school shootings. Schools in Indian River, Manatee County, Palm Beach County, Volusia and Flagler counties and higher ed schools across South Florida.

Is swatting illegal?

The FBI warns that swatting is a federal crime in their "Think Before You Post" campaign.

Yes. Issuing a threat over social media, by text message or through e-mail is a federal crime (threatening interstate communications). People posting or sending such threats can receive up to five years in federal prison, or they can face state or local charges.

In Florida swatting was already illegal as a false report to law enforcement authorities, a first-degree misdemeanor, but in 2021, in an effort to crack down on the growing practice, Florida legislators passed HB 371, False Reports of Crimes, which made swatting a third-degree felony if anyone was hurt as a result of being swatted and a second-degree felony if anyone died in the process. Anyone convicted of swatting also must pay full restitution for any costs incurred.

You also can be charged with a variety of things such as conspiracy to commit access device fraud and unauthorized access of a protected computer, misuse of 911 systems and other related crimes.

Is swatting dangerous?

Aside from reports of active shooters traumatizing students, staff and parents, anytime law enforcement must respond to a false call of an active shooter or mass casualties, there is the chance of accidents.

In 2017, California resident Tyler Barriss made a swatting call reporting a fake hostage situation after arguing with a fellow gamer playing "Call of Duty." He gave the address of an innocent, unrelated person who police ended up fatally shooting during their response. Barriss was sentenced to 20 years in prison and a conspirator, Casey Viner, was sentenced to 15 months.

In 2021, Mark Herring, a 60-year-old grandfather who owned the then-Twitter handle of @Tennessee, was swatted by people who wanted the potentially valuable nickname. When police arrived at his home with guns drawn, Herring died of a heart attack. Shane Sonderman, 20, was sentenced to five years in prison.

Swatting also drains significant resources from schools and local authorities and pulls law enforcement attention away from actual crimes and emergencies.

Why can't police catch swatters?

They can, and do, but it can be time-consuming. Swatters often use software to falsify phone numbers and caller ID and they call from out-of-state, which complicates investigations.

Police tracked one caller who had made four separate swatting calls to Ohio schools about armed gunmen wearing body armor shooting students to a phone number in California, where they found a 66-year-old man in "very poor health" who said he didn't have that number anymore.

Is the FBI investigating swatters?

The FBI does not investigate cases of swatting, leaving that to local law enforcement, but they will provide assistance.

In a release sent after a high school in Texas was evacuated due to a caller falsely claiming that ten people had been shot, the FBI said: "The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. Similar incidents have occurred recently across the country.

"The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

In May, the FBI formed the National Swatting Virtual Command Center and online database to track and share information between hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the country, according to an NBC report.

