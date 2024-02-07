Florida Senate bill restricts ethics probes, opening the door to more public corruption

The Florida Senate unanimously approved legislation that would bar the Florida Commission on Ethics from considering any ethics complaints based on "hearsay." You might think that's a good thing, but given the way senators twisted the meaning of the word beyond recognition, you might want to think again. SB 7014 now limits government watchdog groups to "be based on personal knowledge or information other than hearsay."

Ethics oversight took a hit in the form of an amendment by Sen. Danny Burgess, R.-Zephyrhills who acknowledged it would shut the commission's "front door" to anyone filing a complaint on what they had heard or read. Ethics commissions are independent watchdog agencies responsible for safeguarding high ethical standards. And many are local, like ours here in Palm Beach County.

Legislation moving in the Florida Legislation would severely weaken state and local ethic commissions.

Reliable public information, including news media investigations, don't count. That falls in the category of "hearsay." The bill leaves both state and local ethics commissions toothless in considering complaints of wrongdoings that aren't done right out in the open for all the world to see. Forget the old Palm Beach County nickname of "Corruption County." Try "Fraudulent Florida" as corrupt public officials find it easier to avoid real accountability.

"This amendment handcuffs our commission and prevents the commission from doing things that would foster integrity and trust in public service," Christine Kelley, executive director of the Palm Beach County Commission on Ethics. "It would diminish our commission's overall mission and ultimately harm the citizens of Palm Beach County."

It won't help Florida's other 66 counties either. The Senate is known as the more deliberate part of the Florida Legislature. It's 39-0 vote on this bill suggests otherwise. It's up to the Florida House, which is mulling a similar bill without the "personal knowledge" amendment to keep ethical behavior in Florida from becoming, well, hearsay.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida Senate throws shade on ethics in a bill that limits probes.