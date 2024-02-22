Florida Senate passes social media ban for minors, requirement for porn age verification

The Florida Senate has approved legislation that would boot minors younger than 16 years old off social media and require age verification to access pornographic websites.

The legislation (HB 1) passed Thursday morning by a 24-13 vote, with bipartisan support and opposition. Five Republicans voted against for the measure and two Democrats for it.

Grall

"We can only spend so much money on the treatment (for mental health issues), and not address the symptoms," said Sen. Erin Grall, R-Fort Pierce, a bill sponsor. Most of the senators' debate was on the social media provisions. "No amount of money can take on these hundreds-of-billions-of-dollars companies."

Its next stop is the House, which already passed it once. That chamber now must approve modifications to the legislation, which were added to make it more likely to survive expected legal challenges — and more likely to get Gov. Ron DeSantis' signature.

DeSantis has said he wouldn't support the social media legislation if he didn't believe it was going to pass "legal muster" and hasn't said whether he would sign it.

During a Thursday press conference after the vote, DeSantis said he didn't think the bill was "there yet." So even more modifications may have to approved, unless lawmakers defy DeSantis, meaning it could go back to the Senate.

"Parents need to have a role in this," DeSantis said. "I do think parents are concerned about social media and what goes on there, and I do think they think it's a problem. But I also think that for people that are in high school, it's not as simple."

Most of the Democratic senators doubted the bill would survive legal scrutiny and took issue with the bill not having an exception for parental permission.

"I can take my kid to a rated R movie and see the same type of illicit material that you find to be offensive and think that the state should legislate on," said Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-North Miami Beach. "This will be overturned in the court of law."

Other states have passed similar laws to Florida’s proposal – but they’ve had such exceptions. And that hasn’t been enough to protect them against legal challenges.

Osgood

But Sen. Rosalind Osgood, D-Tamarac, one of the Democrats who voted in favor of the bill, said this was an opportunity to protect kids from "predators and bad people that are out there using social media to harm our kids."

What's a 'social media platform'?

Senators have tweaked the definition of social media platform. Affected ones must in part have "addictive features," including infinite scrolling, push notifications and auto-play videos. Bill proponents have said the bill is focused not on banning minors or targeting platforms, but on making those platforms make changes to their features.

"It says if you create a platform that does not have these features, children will be able to get on it and there's not an age verification requirement of that," Grall said. "It says, 'Just do these things.' "

Another change to the legislation, approved Wednesday, requires social media and pornographic platforms to offer anonymous age-verification option to users by third-party services, which aren't allowed to retain personal identifying information.

Related coverage: Who's actually paying for the ads against the Florida social media bill? You won't know

As an example, Grall pointed to biometric and algorithmic analysis, meaning using someone's physical features or an online algorithm to determine their age.

Republican Sen. Blaise Ingoglia of Spring Hill, a former Florida GOP chair, quizzed the bill sponsor on that anonymous verification.

"If I'm hearing you correctly, you don't necessarily have to identify yourself, but there's going to be identifying questions?" said Ingoglia, who also asked about such information getting hacked.

Ingoglia was one of the five Republicans who voted against the bill.

This reporting content is supported by a partnership with Freedom Forum and Journalism Funding Partners. USA Today Network-Florida First Amendment reporter Douglas Soule can be reached at DSoule@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida Senate OKs social media ban for kids, age check for porn