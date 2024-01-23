Florida senator withdraws proposal to use $5 million in state funds for Trump legal fees

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis proposed the creation of a "Florida Freedom Fighters Fund," in which $5 million of taxpayer dollars could be granted to former President Donald Trump, who is facing 91 criminal counts in four federal and state cases.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has hopped on the Trump train, but he indicated Monday he was not on board with a bill proposing Florida taxpayers pony up $5 million to help pay former president Donald Trump's legal fees.

Then, within just over 90 minutes Monday night, bill sponsor Sen. Ileana Garcia announced she would be withdrawing the bill.

News reports circulated Monday about the proposal, dubbed "Grants for Victims of Political Discrimination" by Garcia, a Miami Republican who had previously launched Latinas for Trump. One of the publications, Politico, posted on X, formerly Twitter, about how some Republicans were supportive of the bill.

Sen. Ileana Garcia, R-Miami, listens to debate on a bill on the Senate floor Thursday, March 10, 2022.

"But not the Florida Republican who wields the veto pen," DeSantis tweeted in response.

Garcia soon followed with her tweet dropping the bill, which didn't name Trump, but used qualifiers that only applied to him.

Florida state Sen. Ileana Garcia poses with leading Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during the Florida Freedom Summit in November 2023. Garcia proposed, then withdrew, a bill that would make $5 million in state funds available for Trump's legal defense.

"My concern was the political weaponization against conservative candidates," Garcia wrote, "and while (Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis) brought me this bill at a time when all candidates were committing to campaign through the primary, one frontrunner now remains, and he can handle himself."

Trump spending millions on legal fees

Trump, who lost to President Joe Biden by 74 electoral votes in 2020, has been spending tens of millions of dollars on legal fees in four criminal cases. Trump has been indicted on 91 felony counts including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government for his insistence that the 2020 election was stolen with no evidence to prove such a claim.

The former president is also facing a racketeering case in Georgia related to his urging of state officials that they help him "find" the votes to overturn Biden's victory there.

Trump faces 40 federal counts alleging he retained classified documents after his presidency had ended, then obstructed investigators in their attempts to recover the documents.

And in New York, he faces other charges of falsifying business records related to hush payments made to pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels.

Patronis: Prosecution of former president 'outrageous'

Watching the criminal cases develop, Patronis had pitched the idea of Florida helping Trump last November. He followed up with a news release Monday making the case for a Florida Freedom Fighters Fund. He attempted to make a case that the prosecutions of Trump is a Democratic plot.

Former President Donald Trump and Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis pose in a photo Patronis tweeted Monday, when he announced a bill that would make $5 million of Florida taxpayers' funds available for Trump's legal defense.

"The Left is really good at weaponizing the courts, and because President Biden is so unpopular, they’re not just trying to beat Trump at the ballot box, they’re trying to throw him behind bars, which is outrageous," Patronis said in a news release. "We need this Freedom Fighters Fund because as the Free State of Florida, we’re facing an onslaught of attacks from the federal government against the Sunshine State."

Patronis said helping get a Floridian into the White House is "just good from a dollars and cents perspective," considering federal funding that could be reaped in return.

He said the creation of such a "Freedom Fund," might benefit DeSantis, too, in a hypothetical 2028 run.

"Moreover, if Governor DeSantis makes another run at it, he has said that he too could face the same legal headwinds that President Trump is facing," Patronis said.

In the same release, Garcia said "left wing prosecutors" are trying to steal the election.

Patronis said the legislation would have used $5 million from the state's public campaign financing program, then "backfill" it with "voluntary donations via driver's license registrations."

Florida Democrats reacted to the bill's proposal by calling it a "disgrace" and a "victim-card bill" that "should inflame" residents who care about where their tax dollars are being spent.

Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried wrote on X: "Back at home …people can’t afford their property insurance, kids will go hungry over the summer, teacher pay is 48th in the nation, yet this is how the Republicans want to spend YOUR money."

