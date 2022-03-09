How Florida senators Marco Rubio, Rick Scott voted in Congress in February

From left: Steven Leber, Sen. Rick Scott and Paul Levy at Palm Beach Synagogue's round table on antisemitism at the synagogue on Jan. 25, 2022.

Here is how senators Marco Rubio, R-FL, and Rick Scott, R-FL, voted in Congress in February.

For additional information, including specifics about each vote and past votes, visit https://data.tcpalm.com/roll-call/

More: How Florida senators Marco Rubio, Rick Scott voted in Congress in January

Florida Senator Marco Rubio speaks during a press conference at a stormwater treatment area in western Palm Beach County, Florida on January 31, 2022.

Motion to Invoke Cloture: Motion to Proceed to HR 3076

Question: On Cloture on the Motion to Proceed to HR 3076

Result: Cloture on the Motion to Proceed Agreed to (74-20, 3/5 majority required) on February 28, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Motion to Invoke Cloture: Motion to Proceed to HR 3755

Question: On Cloture on the Motion to Proceed to HR 3755

Result: Cloture on the Motion to Proceed Rejected (46-48, 3/5 majority required) on February 28, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

HR 6617

Question: On Passage of the Bill HR 6617

Result: Bill Passed (65-27, 3/5 majority required) on February 17, 2022

Rubio: Aye

Scott: Nay

Braun Amendment No. 4930

Question: On the Amendment S. Amendment 4930 to HR 6617 (Further Additional Extending Government Funding Act)

Result: Amendment Rejected (47-45) on February 17, 2022

Rubio: Aye

Scott: Aye

Cruz Amendment No. 4927

Question: On the Amendment S. Amendment 4927 to HR 6617 (Further Additional Extending Government Funding Act)

Result: Amendment Rejected (44-49) on February 17, 2022

Rubio: Aye

Scott: Aye

Lee Amendment No. 4929

Question: On the Amendment S. Amendment 4929 to HR 6617 (Further Additional Extending Government Funding Act)

Result: Amendment Rejected (46-47) on February 17, 2022

Rubio: Aye

Scott: Aye

Motion to Invoke Cloture: Motion to Proceed to HR 6617

Question: On Cloture Motion HR 6617

Result: Cloture Motion Agreed to (65-30) on February 17, 2022

Rubio: Aye

Scott: Nay

Confirmation: David A. Honey, of Virginia, to be Deputy Under Secretary of Defense

Question: On the Nomination PN1001

Result: Nomination Confirmed (94-1) on February 16, 2022

Rubio: Aye

Scott: Aye

Confirmation: Celeste Ann Wallander, of Maryland, to be an Assistant Secretary of Defense

Question: On the Nomination PN730

Result: Nomination Confirmed (94-1) on February 16, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Aye

Motion to Invoke Cloture: David A. Honey, of Virginia, to be Deputy Under Secretary of Defense

Question: On the Cloture Motion PN1001

Result: Cloture Motion Agreed to (93-3) on February 16, 2022

Rubio: Aye

Scott: Aye

Motion to Invoke Cloture: Celeste Ann Wallander, of Maryland, to be an Assistant Secretary of Defense

Question: On the Cloture Motion PN730

Result: Cloture Motion Agreed to (81-13) on February 16, 2022

Rubio: Aye

Scott: Aye

Confirmation: Robert McKinnon Califf, to be Commissioner of Food and Drugs, Department of Health and Human Services

Question: On the Nomination PN1593

Result: Nomination Confirmed (50-46) on February 15, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Motion to Invoke Cloture: Robert McKinnon Califf, to be Commissioner of Food and Drugs, Department of Health and Human Services

Question: On the Cloture Motion PN1593

Result: Cloture Motion Agreed to (49-45) on February 14, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Confirmation: Max Vekich, of Washington, to be a Federal Maritime Commissioner

Question: On the Nomination PN1537

Result: Nomination Confirmed (51-43) on February 10, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Motion to Invoke Cloture: Max Vekich, of Washington, to be a Federal Maritime Commissioner

Question: On the Cloture Motion PN1537

Result: Cloture Motion Agreed to (52-45) on February 10, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Motion to Discharge Samuel R. Bagenstos to be General Counsel of the Department of HHS

Question: On the Motion to Discharge

Result: Motion to Discharge Agreed to (48-47) on February 9, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Confirmation: Neil Harvey MacBride, of Virginia, to be General Counsel for the Department of the Treasury

Question: On the Nomination PN615

Result: Nomination Confirmed (61-33) on February 9, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Confirmation: Leonard Philip Stark, of Delaware, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Federal Circuit

Question: On the Nomination PN1508

Result: Nomination Confirmed (61-35) on February 9, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Confirmation: Reta Jo Lewis, of Georgia, to be President of the Export-Import Bank of the United States

Question: On the Nomination PN1528

Result: Nomination Confirmed (56-40) on February 9, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Confirmation: Alexandra Baker, of New Jersey, to be Deputy Under Secretary of Defense

Question: On the Nomination PN1020

Result: Nomination Confirmed (75-21) on February 9, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Confirmation: John Patrick Coffey, of New York, to be General Counsel of the Department of the Navy

Question: On the Nomination PN1018

Result: Nomination Confirmed (79-17) on February 9, 2022

Rubio: Aye

Scott: Nay

Confirmation: Douglas R. Bush, of Virginia, to be an Assistant Secretary of the Army

Question: On the Nomination PN1183

Result: Nomination Confirmed (93-2) on February 9, 2022

Rubio: Aye

Scott: Nay

Motion to Invoke Cloture: Douglas R. Bush, of Virginia, to be an Assistant Secretary of the Army

Question: On the Cloture Motion PN1183

Result: Cloture Motion Agreed to (95-2) on February 9, 2022

Rubio: Aye

Scott: Nay

Confirmation: Scott A. Nathan, of Massachusetts, to be Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation

Question: On the Nomination PN1060

Result: Nomination Confirmed (72-24) on February 9, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Confirmation: Chantale Yokim Wong, of the District of Columbia, to be Unite States Director of the Asian Development Bank

Question: On the Nomination PN782

Result: Nomination Confirmed (66-31) on February 8, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Confirmation: Lisa A. Carty, of Maryland, to be Representative of the United States of America on the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, with the Rank of Ambassador

Question: On the Nomination PN1567

Result: Nomination Confirmed (68-27) on February 8, 2022

Rubio: Aye

Scott: Nay

Confirmation: Amy Gutmann, of Pennsylvania, to be Ambassador of the United States of America to the Federal Republic of Germany

Question: On the Nomination PN1577

Result: Nomination Confirmed (54-42) on February 8, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Confirmation: Loren L. AliKhan, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals

Question: On the Nomination PN1201

Result: Nomination Confirmed (55-41) on February 8, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Confirmation: John P. Howard III, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals

Question: On the Nomination PN996

Result: Nomination Confirmed (62-34) on February 8, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Confirmation: Donald Walker Tunnage, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia

Question: On the Nomination PN1204

Result: Nomination Confirmed (54-39) on February 7, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Confirmation: Ebony M. Scott, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia

Question: On the Nomination PN1203

Result: Nomination Confirmed (62-34) on February 7, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Motion to Invoke Cloture: Leonard Philip Stark, of Delaware, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Federal Circuit

Question: On the Cloture Motion PN1508

Result: Cloture Motion Agreed to (54-33) on February 3, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Motion to Invoke Cloture: Reta Jo Lewis, of Georgia, to be President of the Export-Import Bank of the United States

Question: On the Cloture Motion PN1528

Result: Cloture Motion Agreed to (54-39) on February 3, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Motion to Invoke Cloture: Alexandra Baker, of New Jersey, to be a Deputy Under Secretary of Defense

Question: On the Cloture Motion PN1020

Result: Cloture Motion Agreed to (70-24) on February 3, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Motion to Invoke Cloture: John Patrick Coffey, of New York, to be General Counsel of the Department of the Navy

Question: On the Cloture Motion PN1018

Result: Cloture Motion Agreed to (76-18) on February 2, 2022

Rubio: Aye

Scott: Nay

Motion to Invoke Cloture: Scott A. Nathan, of Massachusetts, to be Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation

Question: On the Cloture Motion PN1060

Result: Cloture Motion Agreed to (68-26) on February 2, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Motion to Invoke Cloture: Chantale Yokim Wong, of the District of Columbia, to be Unite States Director of the Asian Development Bank

Question: On the Cloture Motion PN782

Result: Cloture Motion Agreed to (64-30) on February 2, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Motion to Invoke Cloture: Lisa A. Carty, of Maryland, to be Representative of the United States of America on the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, with the Rank of Ambassador

Question: On the Cloture Motion PN1567

Result: Cloture Motion Agreed to (66-28) on February 2, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Motion to Invoke Cloture: Amy Gutmann, of Pennsylvania, to be Ambassador of the United States of America to the Federal Republic of Germany

Question: On the Cloture Motion PN1577

Result: Cloture Motion Agreed to (54-37) on February 2, 2022

Rubio: Not Voting

Scott: Nay

Motion to Invoke Cloture: Loren L. AliKhan, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals

Question: On the Cloture Motion PN1201

Result: Cloture Motion Agreed to (55-40) on February 2, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Motion to Invoke Cloture: John P. Howard III, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals

Question: On the Cloture Motion PN996

Result: Cloture Motion Agreed to (62-34) on February 2, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Confirmation: Sean C. Staples, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia

Question: On the Nomination PN800

Result: Nomination Confirmed (59-38) on February 2, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Confirmation: Kenia Seoanne Lopez, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia

Question: On the Nomination PN638

Result: Nomination Confirmed (59-38) on February 2, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Motion to Invoke Cloture: Ebony M. Scott, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia

Question: On the Cloture Motion PN1203

Result: Cloture Motion Agreed to (58-37) on February 2, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Motion to Invoke Cloture: Donald Walker Tunnage, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia

Question: On the Cloture Motion PN1204

Result: Cloture Motion Agreed to (57-38) on February 2, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Confirmation: Rupa Ranga Puttagunta, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia

Question: On the Nomination PN386

Result: Nomination Confirmed (57-38) on February 2, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Motion to Invoke Cloture: Sean C. Staples, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia

Question: On the Cloture Motion PN800

Result: Cloture Motion Agreed to (55-38) on February 1, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Motion to Invoke Cloture: Kenia Seoanne Lopez, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia

Question: On the Cloture Motion PN638

Result: Cloture Motion Agreed to (59-38) on February 1, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Motion to Invoke Cloture: Rupa Ranga Puttagunta, of the District of Columbia, to be an Associate Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia

Question: On the Cloture Motion PN386

Result: Cloture Motion Agreed to (59-38) on February 1, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Confirmation: David Augustin Ruiz, to be U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Ohio Question: On the Nomination PN1506

Result: Nomination Confirmed (62-35) on February 1, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Motion to Invoke Cloture: David Augustin Ruiz, to be U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Ohio Question: On the Cloture Motion PN1506

Result: Cloture Motion Agreed to (59-38) on February 1, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Confirmation: Charles Esque Fleming, of Ohio, to be U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Ohio

Question: On the Nomination PN1499

Result: Nomination Confirmed (56-42) on February 1, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Motion to Invoke Cloture: Charles Esque Fleming, of Ohio, to be U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Ohio

Question: On the Cloture Motion PN1499

Result: Cloture Motion Agreed to (55-41) on February 1, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

Confirmation: Bridget Meehan Brennan, of Ohio, to be U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Ohio

Question: On the Nomination PN11494

Results: Nomination Confirmed (61-35) on February 1, 2022

Rubio: Nay

Scott: Nay

