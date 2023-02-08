Florida senior beaten with a bat, gets tires slashed in suspected anti-Asian attacks

[Source]

An Asian American senior in Miami-Dade, Florida, is moving to a new home after allegedly being targeted twice by the same man because of his race.

The first incident occurred in the parking lot of the victim’s condo in West Flagler Street at around 10:40 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2022. Kin Pang, 63, was returning home from his work as a restaurant chef when someone emerged from a suspicious car and attacked him with a metal bat.

“The vehicle in question stayed there for around 15 minutes waiting for my dad,” Pang’s son, Kevin, told NBC Miami. “He was blindsided by this person and he was assaulted with a metal bat.”

A surveillance camera caught the violent attack. In the video, a hooded and masked individual is seen approaching Pang and repeatedly striking him with the metal bat, knocking him to the ground.

“I feel very nervous. This is very difficult. When I got home, they attacked me and I got hurt. I am tired,” Pang told CBS4 in Spanish.

Pang reportedly suffered head hematomas, a cut to the side of his eye, a fractured arm and bruises throughout his body. No robbery took place.

The second incident, which was also caught on video, occurred in the same parking lot at around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

This time, someone pulled up next to Pang’s car, walked around it and bent over to slash the senior’s tires.

“Trying to see if the coast is clear, he does this for a good couple of minutes,” Kevin told WSVN. “He comes back, and as you can see, he bends over and starts puncturing the sidewalls with some kind of pointed object, possibly a nail.”

The vandal then fled the scene in his getaway vehicle. The family believes it was the same man from the previous attack, suspecting an anti-Asian motive.

Both attacks have been reported to Miami-Dade police; however, Pang and his loved ones no longer feel safe in their Century Parc Complex home, so it’s now for sale.

“There’s still a certain degree of discrimination against Asians and Asian Americans alike,” Kevin told WVSN. “We just don’t wanna deal with this anymore.”

Both incidents have been reported to the police. Anyone with information on the attacks is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

