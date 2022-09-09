Florida sex offender acquitted of kidnapping, rape charges arrested again

A Florida man who had been accused of rape and kidnapping, but was acquitted, is headed to jail anyway.

Police in Ormond Beach arrested 46-year-old Jason Minton back in 2020 after they say he was seen on video dragging an unconscious woman out of a bar and into his pickup truck.

A jury acquitted Minton on the Ormond Beach charges late last month and he was allowed to walk out of jail.

However, at the time he was released, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood noted that Minton was a registered sex offender who would have to “remain in strict compliance with the law” to avoid going back.

That was exactly the case Thursday as the sheriff’s office announced Minton was arrested again on three counts of failure to properly register as a sex offender.

According to the sheriff’s office, Minton was using two different e-mail addresses and a phone number that he never reported to authorities as required by his sex offender status.

Minton’s sex offender status stems from a 1998 Volusia County case in which he was convicted on a charge of performing lewd and lascivious acts on a minor under the age of 16.

Minton was booked into the Volusia County Jail Thursday afternoon where he remains on no bond.

