Florida shares new rendering of Trenton Duckett 18 years after his disappearance

It’s been 18 years since the disappearance of a Lake County toddler captured the nation.

However, with few clues police hope a new flyer can help their search.

Trenton Duckett was 2 years old when he disappeared from his mother’s Leesburg home in 2006.

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement released a rendering of what he would look like today.

Trenton’s mother told police he had been kidnapped from his bed.

His bedroom window was found open, and the screen had been cut.

Less than two weeks after she reported the kidnapping, Melinda Duckett died by suicide.

There were searches for him, but he was never found.

