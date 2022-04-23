Florida sheriff arrests his own daughter for trafficking meth

Sometimes the apple does fall far from the tree.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested 38-year-old Kristen Kent for trafficking methamphetamine. Her father is Tony ‘A.J.’ Smith, the local sheriff is who also well-known for cracking down on illegal substances in his Florida County.

“You think I like seeing my child in an orange jumpsuit in a jail cell? Of course not,” Smith told WMBB on Wednesday.

“Meth is one of our number one priorities here at the sheriff’s office to prevent meth use and meth sales and rehabilitation,” he continued. “And so our narcotics guys have been working a case and as a result of one arrest we made another arrest that happens to be my daughter.”

The slogan at the top the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department website reads: “We don’t meth around.”

Kent’s arrest came after a “controlled buy,” during which she delivered 2 ounces of meth. She’s facing counts including trafficking methamphetamine of 14 grams or over, drug possession or use, and cocaine possession.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Smith continued, “the last person you ever want to arrest is one of your family members, especially your child I mean it’s like you can’t even put it into words, I don’t think it’s anything you wish on your worst enemy to do something like this.”

Bailey Lee was also arrested during the staged buy on Monday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine of 14 grams or over.