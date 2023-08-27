Florida sheriff identifies victims of Dollar General store shooting, releases 'sickening' surveillance clips

The Jacksonville, Florida, sheriff’s office released new video of gunman Ryan Christopher Palmeter entering a Dollar General store before opening fire and killing three Black Americans on Saturday.

Palmeter, a White 21-year-old man opened fire at a Dollar General in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Jacksonville with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and a Glock handgun after 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the incident, the shooter shot and killed 52-year-old Angela Michelle Carr, 19-year-old Anolt Joseph Laguerre Jr., and 29-year-old Jerrald De’Shawn Gallion.

Sheriff T.K. Waters identified the victims during a press conference on Sunday afternoon, while also releasing brief video clips of the shooter before the tragic event took place.

"As you'll see from the video footage, the shooter outfitted himself with a tactical vest which he covered with a short sleeve button up shirt," Waters said. "He created a facial covering and donned gloves for his attack."

In the first clip shown, the surveillance camera is fixed on a parked Kia before Palmeter appears at the bottom of the frame and points the gun, before the video clip ends.

A 21-year-old White man opened fire at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, killing three people.

Waters told reporters Carr was in the vehicle when Palmeter fired 11 rounds at the vehicle and her.

The second video clip shows the front doors of the Dollar General when Palmeter enters the store, turns to his right and raises his gun, before the video ends.

"I don’t think some of the things that are on there are appropriate for television," Waters said. "It’s not meant to entertain or be insensitive to our victims and our victims’ families."

"I wanted people to be able to see exactly what happened in this situation and just how sickening it is," the sheriff added.

Officials said the shooter had once been involved in a 2016 domestic violence incident and was once involuntarily committed to a mental hospital for examination. No further details on those incidents were provided.

Waters also spoke to the issue of guns being blamed, offering a different take.

"The story's always about guns. People are bad," he said. "This guy's a bad guy. If I could take my gun off right now and lay it on this counter, nothing will happen. It'll sit there. But as soon as a wicked person grabs ahold of that gun and starts shooting people with it, there's the problem. The problem is the individual."

Images shared on the sheriff’s Facebook page show white lettering and symbols painted on the AR-15 rifle used by the shooter, including what appears to be a swastika.

The shooter carried an AR-15 semi-automatic rife, pictured above, along with a Glock handgun, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said Saturday.

He allegedly left his parents’ home around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday in Clay County before going to a neighboring county to carry out the shooting. The shooter was reportedly spotted on the campus of Edward Waters University, a Christian and historically Black college, before heading to the Dollar General to carry out the shooting, according to the sheriff.

After shooting Carr through the window of her black Kia in the parking lot, Palmeter walked into the store and opened fire.

His parents, who have not been identified by police, were notified of the shooting at 1:53 p.m. Saturday, the New York Times reported.

