A Florida sheriff office's captain told a deputy to act like a 'white supremacist' and a 'Nazi' when stopping a black murder suspect

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Monroe County Sheriff's Capt. Penny Phelps was removed from her post as head of the major crimes and narcotics unit on Wednesday after a recording emerged in which she told a deputy to act like a "white supremacist cop" while pulling over a black murder suspect.

The comment was recorded by a deputy's body camera during a conversation in late 2017 in which authorities were discussing a murder case and a suspect named Rory Wilson.

Monroe Sheriff Rick Ramsay removed Phelps from the murder case in October after learning of the recording and launched an internal investigation into Phelps.

In the recording, she can be heard saying: "We want it to look like you're the grumpy old man. You have nothing better to do than, you're the white supremacist, you're messing with the black guy who's riding his bike."

"I just want you to be the neo-Nazi who's picking on the black guy riding the bike," Phelps said.

Monroe Sheriff Rick Ramsay removed Phelps from the murder case in October after learning of the recording and launched an internal probe into Phelps' behavior as she investigated the 2017 murder, dubbed the "Tree House Murder." The case involved the deaths of two people in connection to a robbery of a tree houseon Stock Island in the Florida Keys.

Phelps, who has been with the sheriff's office for 18 years, was then removed from her post as head of the major crimes and narcotics unit on Wednesday, the Herald reported.

"Several issues concerning the tree house murder case have been brought to my attention," Ramsay said in a statement to the Herald. "I immediately turned them over to my Internal Affairs Division and directed that an investigation be initiated. At this point, I am prohibited by law from discussing the details of the investigation until it is concluded."

Officials have not yet determined if Phelps violated any police policy with her comment, and are still paying her the $110,000 salary she had before being demoted.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt told the Washington Post that he could not say if Phelps' instructions were followed by the deputy or what further punishment she might face.

