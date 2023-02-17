Florida sheriff to suspected puppy abuser: 'You were man enough' to do it, 'be man enough to come see me'

Florida deputies are searching for a man who allegedly dragged two puppies and threw them both into a dumpster.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a Facebook video that the suspect, Dallas Singletary, is wanted on charges of two counts of animal abandonment and two counts of animal cruelty.

Singletary allegedly dragged the puppies across a parking lot while kicking them, and then tossed them into a dumpster, according to FOX 35.

Ivey says that Singletary was on drugs and high when he allegedly abandoned the puppies.

Florida officials say Dallas Singletary allegedly threw the puppies into a dumpster.

"He did it all because he was high, he was all messed up on drugs, and he was paranoid that law enforcement was after him," Ivey said. "Well let me tell you: I am after him now."

Ivey said that witnesses in the area pulled the puppies out of the dumpster after Singletary left, and then called authorities.

Officials say that one of the puppies has been adopted and the other has been taken back to its owner.

Sheriff Ivey said that Singletary should turn himself in, calling the act "despicable."

"Turn yourself in if you know what's good for you," Ivey said. "Man up. You were man enough to throw this beautiful little animal in a dumpster, be man enough to come see me and get walked into the Brevard County Jail."

Singletary's girlfriend, Kristen Willoughy, is also wanted for a probation violation after previously being arrested for child abuse and animal cruelty.