Florida sheriff's Facebook rant about sex acts on jail calls leads to teacher placed on leave

A Franklin County teacher was pulled from the classroom after Sheriff A.J. “Tony” Smith publicly accused her of engaging in a sex act and displaying drug paraphernalia to an inmate on a video visitation call.

Smith went live on Facebook Monday to complain about several people who allegedly took part in sex acts during the calls and pledged to seek charges against them. However, State Attorney Jack Campbell said no crimes occurred.

The video did not escape the attention of school officials, who placed her on paid leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the district.

The sheriff named the woman along with three others who've been caught "exposing themselves to inmates" in recent weeks. He also showed a printed screenshot taken from the video call between her and the inmate. In the Facebook Live, Smith also said he would contact the State Attorney's Office to "find a way" to charge them.

Campbell told the Democrat Tuesday that there's no ground to charge the women.

"This is not a crime," he said. "It's not illegal to have sexual conversations or even demonstrations between consensual adults."

As punishment, Smith said he will continue to post the names of people who expose themselves on the monitored jail calls. And he said may even clip together videos showing the faces of the video callers and inmates and post them on FCSO's official Facebook page.

"You are in jail, this is not some kind of resort you're at," Smith said in the video. "If you decide that you want to call one of your loved ones and want to expose yourself this is what's going to happen: we're going to expose you."

Days later, Smith removed the video from Facebook.

The teacher was five months away from retirement.

"She has been an excellent educator in the Franklin County School System for 30 years," said Superintendent Steve Lanier. "We don't wish any ill will on her. We wish this hadn't have happened, but it did. And because it did, we have to take administrative action to investigate the situation and then make the determination on what's best for the school."

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Franklin sheriff's rant about sex acts on jail calls leads to teacher on leave