Florida shooting leaves at least 2 dead, 18 injured during Halloween celebrations

A shooting in Tampa, Florida, killed at least two people and injured 18 more after a fight broke out between two groups on a street crowded with hundreds of people during Halloween celebrations early Sunday, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near a strip of bars and clubs in the 1600 block of East 7th Avenue in the Ybor City neighborhood, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw told reporters at the scene.

"It was a disturbance or a fight between two groups," Bercaw said. "And in this fight between two groups, we had hundreds of innocent people involved that were in the way."

Video posted online shows people in Halloween costumes drinking and talking on the street when shots ring out, triggering a stampede. Some people topple over metal tables and take cover behind them. Video from the aftermath shows police officers treating several people lying wounded on the ground.

The shooting happened on a street near bars and clubs Tampas Ybor City neighborhood where revelers were celebrating Halloween.

"They just said they had one person in custody, and I hope he's the person," Emmitt Wilson told Fox News Digital. Wilson said his 14-year-old son Elijah Wilson was killed in the shooting.

Wilson, whose family lives in Tampa, told reporters at the scene that his son was a "good child" who was "just at the wrong place at the wrong time."

"I've been trying to tell him to stop hanging around certain people, but he haven't been listening," Wilson said.

One suspect, only identified as a male, turned himself in to police, Bercaw said. Authorities believe that a second shooter was involved.

At least two people were killed when gunfire rang out in Ybor City during Halloween festivities.

No details on the conditions of the 18 hospitalized with injuries were immediately provided.

Some officers were on the scene at the time of the shooting but none were injured, Bercaw said.

The circumstances that led to the fight remain under investigation.

Authorities asked anyone with information or video of the shooting to contact Tampa police at 813-231-6130.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.





