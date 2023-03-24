Florida shooting suspect captured while getting off bus in Georgia, police say

A man accused of killing someone in Florida was arrested in Georgia this week.

Orlando police said on March 17 at 4:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station on Dixie Belle Drive.

When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Marquiz Perez, who had been shot.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Perez was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities identified the suspect in the shooting as Horace Conrad Davidson Jr., who was captured as he got off a transit bus from Florida in Macon, Georgia.

Davidson jr. was charged with first-degree homicide with a firearm and is pending extradition to Orange County Corrections.

