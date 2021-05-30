Florida shooting: Two dead, more than 20 wounded in Hialeah

Officers examine the scene of a shooting outside a banquet hall in Hialeah, Florida
At least two people have died and more than 20 were wounded in a shooting outside a concert hall in Florida.

The shooting took place between 24:00-01:00 local time (04:00-05:00 GMT) in Hialeah, a city north of Miami.

Three people climbed out of a white car "with assault rifles and handguns and started firing indiscriminately into the crowd," police director Alfredo Ramirez III told reporters.

At least one of the wounded is in a critical condition, police said.

"These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice," Mr Ramirez tweeted.

Between 20 and 25 victims have been taken to nearby hospitals, local media report.

The Associated Press news agency reports the shooting took place outside the El Mula Banquet Hall, which had been rented out for a concert. The suspects fled the scene shortly after the shooting.

As yet there have been no arrests.

Mr Ramirez called the shooting "a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act".

"This type of gun violence has to stop. Every weekend, it's the same thing. This is targeted. This is definitely not random," he told reporters.

It comes just days after an employee at a train yard killed nine people on the other side of the country in California.

Thousands of people are killed by guns in the US every year. In April President Joe Biden announced new actions to tackle gun violence.

    Three people open fire indiscriminately on concert crowdPolice lament ‘despicable act of gun violence’ At least two people were killed and more than 20 injured in Miami early on Sunday as attackers opened fire on concertgoers outside a banquet hall. It was the city’s second deadly mass shooting in little more than 24 hours. A police spokesman said the shooting happened in the Hialeah area when three people got out of a white SUV and began firing on a line outside the El Mula banquet hall. The attackers, whom witnesses said were wearing ski masks and hoodies, used assault rifles and a handgun, authorities said. “These are cold-blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,” the Miami-Dade police director, Alfredo Ramirez, said in a tweet. “This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act,” he told the Miami Herald. “This type of gun violence has to stop. Every weekend it is the same thing. This is targeted, this is definitely not random.” No suspects were in custody and authorities indicated they expected the death toll to rise. Marcus Lemonis, a Miami businessman and CNBC television host, offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to a conviction. On Friday night, a drive-by shooting in Wynwood left one dead and six wounded. Authorities were alerted by ShotSpotter, an audible detection system that relays the sound of gunfire. A law enforcement source said officers who arrived to find victims lying in the road outside the rented party venue likened that scene to “a war zone”. With almost all pandemic restrictions lifted, visitors have swelled numbers in Miami, a popular vacation destination, for the Memorial Day weekend and the Urban beach week hip-hop music festival. Miami-Dade police investigate near shell case evidence markers on the ground where a mass shooting took place outside of a banquet hall early Sunday in Hialeah, Florida. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images Police have not said if they believe the shootings are linked, but said that it appeared the victims were targeted in both attacks. After the Friday incident, detectives found shell casings from at least two types of weapon. In the Sunday incident, authorities said, eight wounded were taken to hospital by ambulance, at least three in critical condition. A further 12 people went to local hospitals on their own, the Herald reported. TV crews at the scene counted almost 100 evidence markers, a likely indicator of the number of shots fired. Angela Green, whose 24-year-old son was at the concert, told reporters at Jackson Memorial hospital he was shot in the stomach but was expected to survive. “He called us frantic, saying he had been shot, that it hurts and that he loves us,” Green said. “My husband was like, ‘No, stay with us.’ He said the guys came with ski masks and hoodies and just started shooting up the crowd.” Art Acevedo, chief of the Miami police department, a separate jurisdiction to Miami-Dade detectives investigating the shooting, blamed political inaction for failing to curb gun violence. “We had our own shooting the night before where seven people were shot and one dead,” he told CBS’s Face the Nation. “It’s just an indication of the problem we have with the scourge of gun violence in this country that we need to do much more at a federal level to stop. “We need universal background checks. We need to make burglarising licensed gun stores a federal crime with mandatory sentencing. And we need the federal government and both sides to address this issue because without legislation, without certainty as it relates to holding these criminals accountable, we’re never going to get through the summer without much more death and destruction.” Gun control is stalled in the divided US Senate, following the passage of two bills by the House. Joe Biden announced in April his own series of executive orders designed to address the “international embarrassment” of gun violence in America. A Guardian database published last week details every mass shooting in the US since 2014. Ramirez told the Herald he was concerned by levels of gun crime in Miami. “It is very difficult to stop a small amount of individuals who want to go out there and commit murder, and it takes all of us to stop this,” he said. “We really have to put the work in this summer to keep our children and community safe.”

    A shooting at a pool hall outside Miami left two people dead and more than twenty injured early on Sunday. Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III tweeted, "I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died."CNN reported a white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up to the location and three people got out with assault weapons and handguns and started firing into the crowd that was gathered for a concert at the venue.CBS4 Miami said police had no one in custody as of early Sunday.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said state authorities were working to catch the perpetrators."Justice needs to be swift & severe!" he wrote on Twitter.The Florida mass shooting is one of a number that have taken place in the past few weeks in the United States.

    Marcus Lemonis, millionaire and CEO of retail company Camping World, is offering $100,000 to anyone who helps Miami-Dade county police arrest and convict the suspect or suspects in a Sunday mass shooting outside a rap concert.

  • Sickening drive-by shootings in Miami-Dade are not inevitable. It’s our duty to stop them | Editorial

    All hopes for a relatively quiet Memorial Day weekend in Greater Miami died in a barrage of bullets, starting late Friday night in the Wynwood area. Two people were killed and six others wounded.

