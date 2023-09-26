What is the Florida Shuffle of addiction treatment? How patients are lured here

A pleasant climate in the winter, a large and growing community of others in recovery and a vast array of treatment centers has famously brought people battling addiction to South Florida for decades.

The setting is said to provide a hospitable environment for addiction treatment in a series of steps known as the Florida model, in which patients progress from detoxification and inpatient care to months of outpatient treatment. The Florida model allows those who have been marginalized by their addictions to work, socialize and reclaim their lives while recovering from substance use disorders.

When provided by unqualified operators motivated by the profits they can reap from patients’ health insurance, however, the Florida model can become the Florida Shuffle. It is a phrase coined in the past decade as a growing toll of overdose deaths highlighted state failures to regulate the addiction treatment industry.

Palm Beach Post investigation: Florida Shuffle: State's failure to oversee addiction treatment leaves patients in deadly danger

In the Florida Shuffle, patients and their insurance policies that cover hours of supposed therapy and repeated laboratory drug tests, become commodities. Patients lose their value when they recover.

What happens when people come to Florida for treatment?

Marketers lure patients to facilities boasting spa-like amenities, but those facilities have no medically evaluated treatment for their addictions. After a week or so, the patients are discharged to a sober home that continues to profit from daily urine testing — the urine going to the lab that is the highest bidder. For "treatment," the patients watch movies and play games instead of going to therapy and receiving health care.

Young people, covered by family insurance up to the age of 26 and far from home, are easy targets.

More: Why do some people get addicted and some don't? It's not the drugs; it's the disease

How recovery from addiction works

Addiction is a disease in which recovery is seldom a straight path. Slips and relapses into chaotic substance use are considered part of the process. Without evidence-based treatment and medical supervision, those relapses are all the more likely. Then they can be exploited by corrupt operators who recycle patients back to detox centers, followed by an inpatient stay and another series of outpatient “treatment” sessions, all accompanied by more laboratory drug testing. One patient describes the Florida Shuffle as an “endless addiction feedback loop.”

The cycle could be interrupted by oversight of the services provided by licensed addiction treatment centers. But Florida is one of just a few states in the nation to assign licensing of the industry to an agency with no medical expertise — its Department of Children and Families. A Palm Beach Post investigation has found the agency does not track the safety records of the facilities it licenses, does not enforce state treatment regulations and has leveled no fines against facilities in the six years since the legislature gave it the authority to do so.

In an ongoing opioid epidemic of increasingly dangerous drugs, the chances of the Florida Shuffle ending in death continue to rise, making stronger regulatory efforts all the more critical.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida Shuffle: How corrupt operators derail addiction treatment