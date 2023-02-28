Florida sicko arrested with more than ‘a ton’ of child pornography

A north Florida man has been busted for possession of “thousand of pounds in child pornography.”

Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that detectives arrested 72-year-old Paul Zittel in his Ocala, Fla., home after receiving tips he was uploading files depicting child sexual abuse material.

“Contact was made with other residents at the home, who stated Zittel would not allow others into his bedroom or office without personally escorting them,” police wrote on Facebook.

Detectives said they discovered “countless printed photographs of pornography” during their search of his office and bedroom. They also found a printer showing “obvious signs of heavy use.”

Investigators said the 220,000 printed images seized weigh more than 2,600 lbs., which is heavier than a Ford Fiesta.

Zittel was booked into the Marion County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He faces 25 criminal charges, according to Ocala-News.com, which reported he has a March 28 court date.