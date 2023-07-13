Florida sinkhole reopens for third time after claiming man's life in 2013

The same sinkhole that fatally engulfed 37-year-old Jeff Bush in 2013 reopened in July 2023.

A sinkhole that fatally engulfed a Florida man has reopened for a third time.

Hillsborough County officials who were on site Monday afternoon said that the sinkhole — which was about 19 feet wide at its largest point — is no harm to people or property, according to a statement.

The sinkhole, located in Seffner, Fla., about 15 miles east of Tampa, first opened up a decade ago and fatally swallowed 37-year-old Jeff Bush as he slept. His brother jumped into the hole to save him but had to be rescued himself by a sheriff's deputy. Bush's body was never recovered by officials.

A memorial in front of former home of Jeff Bush, 37.

Five other people escaped unharmed and the site of the now-demolished home was fenced off by officials.

The sinkhole will be filled with the same water-gravel mixture it was filled with when it reopened in 2015, officials said.

Urban sprawl, well-water drilling and fluctuating weather patterns all lead to sinkhole collapses and could bring more of the phenomenon to populated areas, a Florida's state geologist told USA TODAY in 2013.

Sudden dry-to-wet fluctuations can trigger underground limestone caverns to collapse and create sinkholes, which experts say will become more of a risk in the state as Florida's population grows.

"As our footprint on the land increases, the likelihood we'll encounter sinkholes will increase," Jonathan Arthur said at the time. "The activity we engage in that affects the subsurface land and water can trigger sinkholes as well."

A family member prays in front of home of Jeff Bush, 37, before demolition crews destroy it Monday, March 4, 2013, after a sinkhole opened up underneath it late Thursday evening swallowing Bush, 37, in Seffner, Fla. The 20-foot-wide opening of the sinkhole was almost covered by the house, and rescuers said there were no signs of life since the hole opened Thursday night.

Demolition experts watch as the home of Jeff Bush is destroyed Monday, March 4, 2013 in Seffner, Fla. A sinkhole opened up underneath the house late Thursday, Feb. 28, 2013, swallowing Bush, 37. The 20-foot-wide opening of the sinkhole was almost covered by the house, and rescuers said there were no signs of life since the hole opened Thursday night.

