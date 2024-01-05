Florida will soon be able to import prescription drugs from Canada. What to know

Florida is the first state to be given the OK by federal regulators to import certain prescription drugs from Canada, under a program that is expected to help save people money.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the state’s request to import medication from Canada under a program that is meant to “result in significant cost savings” without “adding risk of exposure to unsafe or ineffective drugs.” Florida will be allowed to import select drugs from Canada for two years from the date the FDA is notified of the first drug shipment to be imported.

However, before the state can begin importing drugs from Canada, Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration will have to tell the FDA what drugs it wants to import, verify that the drugs are tested and comply with the FDA’s standards, and relabel the drugs to be consistent with FDA-approved labeling. The FDA will have to review and approve the drugs.

The state agency will also be required to submit a quarterly report to the FDA that includes information about the imported drugs, cost savings and any possible safety and quality issues.

