Florida 'stand your ground' trial begins for deadly dispute over handicapped parking spot

The manslaughter trial for a man involved in a deadly dispute last summer involving a handicapped parking spot in Florida, fueling renewed debate over the state's "stand your ground law," was set to begin Monday.

Michael Drejka, a 49-year-old white man, initially was not arrested for fatally shooting Markeis McGlockton, a 28-year-old unarmed black man, on July 19, 2018. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri declined to arrest Drejka, noting Florida's "stand your ground" law, which allows citizens to defend themselves if they fear “imminent death or great bodily harm.’’

Prosecutors ultimately charged Drejka with manslaughter. Pinellas County State Attorney Bernie McCabe told USA TODAY last year he believes Drejka's self-defense claim can be disproved.

Michael McGlockton holds a photo of his son, Markeis McGlockton, in Clearwater, Fla., on Aug. 7, 2018. More

No charges: Man won’t face charges after shooting father in Florida parking lot because of 'stand your ground' law

"In any case where a defendant raises self-defense as an affirmative defense, we have to disprove that defense beyond a reasonable doubt, and I made the determination that we can do that," McCabe said.

The trial begins Monday with the selection of six jurors, the Tampa Bay Times reported. All six jurors must come to a unanimous decision after listening to witnesses and watching the surveillance video.

Laws under the microscope: 'People emboldened': Stand your ground laws face new scrutiny

The altercation began when Drejka reprimanded Brittany Jacobs, McGlockton's girlfriend, for parking in a handicapped spot without the proper permit outside a convenience store in Clearwater, Florida. She had stayed in the car with the couple's two youngest kids while McGlockton went in to the store with their then 5-year-old son, Markeis Jr.

McGlockton went outside and pushed Drejka, according to police. Surveillance video shows Drejka then pulling out a gun and shooting McGlockton, who died in front of his eldest child.

Drejka has a history of getting into violent conflicts with people parking in handicapped spots, according to the court complaint. Three months before McGlockton's death, a resident named Richard Kelly had a similar encounter with Drejka. Kelly said he fled after Drejka directed racial slurs at him and threatened to shoot him, the complaint shows.

Tamara Rice Lave, a University of Miami School of Law professor and former public defender, told USA TODAY if Drejka's defense wants to convince jurors of stand your ground, Drejka would probably have to testify. This is risky, she said, because it opens the door to incriminating incidents such as the one with Kelly.

More: Trayvon Martin's parents, five years after his shooting, weigh political bids

"Stand your ground" played an important role in the death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin by neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman in 2012. On July 13, 2013, the jury found Zimmerman not guilty of second-degree murder.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represented Martin and McGlockton, told CNN that the law makes it easier to target people of color.

"(The law says) that you can pick a confrontation," Crump said. "You can be the initial aggressor. You kill the unarmed black person. And then you say, 'Oh, it was self-defense. I was standing my ground.' And you get to go home and sleep in your bed at night."