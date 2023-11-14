Florida State Attorney charges Cape Coral councilmember with three third-degree felonies.

The Florida State Attorney charged Cape Coral City Councilmember Patty Cummings with three third-degree felonies related to the 2022 election.

She is charged with fraudulent application for a driver's license and two counts of false swearing in connection with or arising out of voting or elections.

Cummings didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cape Coral officials and the State Attorney's office would not comment on the charges; and it's unknown if Cummings will face any censure from council.

The State Attorney's Office, 20th Judicial Circuit, said it filed the charges Monday, and she turned herself in Tuesday.

What three felonies are Patty Cummings charged with?

Cummings warrant read as follows:

On or about May 9, 2022, in Lee County, Florida, did unlawfully and knowingly make a false statement, knowingly conceal a material fact, or otherwise commit a fraud in an application for a driver license or identification card, contrary to Florida Statute 322.212(5)(a).

On or about June 14, 2022, in Lee County, Florida, did unlawfully and willfully swear or affirm falsely to an oath or affirmation in connection with or arising out of voting or elections, contrary to Florida Statute 104.011(1).

On or about November 18, 2022, in Lee County, Florida, did unlawfully and willfully swear or affirm falsely to an oath or affirmation in connection with or arising out of voting or elections, contrary to Florida Statute 104.011(1).

Felonies are the most serious offenses a person can be charged with in Florida, and third-degree felonies are the lowest in severity of the five categories, court records show.

A third-degree felony carries up to five years in prison and or up to $5,000 in fines.

Assistant State Attorney John Dommerich Jr., chief of special prosecutions, will prosecute the case and has been handling the investigation, along with State Attorney’s Office Investigators.

Cape Coral Council woman turns self in at jail

Cummings turned herself in at a Lee County Jail on Tuesday afternoon, the State Attorney's Office said in a release.

Cummings's attorney, Jay P. Lechner, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Lee County Jail records did not immediately update to show whether she was given bond or released.

Previous Coverage Did the election of Patty Cummings violate the Cape Coral city charter?

Related Cape Coral councilmembers respond to residency report, ask for action from state attorney

Background on Cumming's investigation:

Cummings beat incumbent Jennifer Nelson by almost a thousand votes in November 2022 to represent District 4.

In early 2023, an anonymous letter sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed Cummings never legally resided in the home that she listed at the time of her qualification and that she was still not living in the district she represents.

The city hired investigator Vicki L. Sproat, an attorney with Boy Agnew Potanovic Miller of Fort Myers, on March 24 to see if Cummings was a District 4 resident at the time she filed paperwork to run as a candidate in May 2022 and at all times after that.

The final report found that Cummings was neither a full- nor part-time resident of the district when she ran, won her seat, and was sworn in as an official.

Cummings previously said she had been affected by Hurricane Ian and looking for a full-time residence since taking office. Her current address places her in her district, District 4.

The investigation also confirmed Julia Ettari wrote the letter. She is a Cape Coral resident and former volunteer on Cummings's campaign.

The city voted in late June to forward an investigation to the state attorney into Cummings that found issues with her residential qualifications to run for the district she represents, District 4.

Cummings term expires in 2026.

Officials silent on the matter

Samantha Syoen, State Attorney’s Office 20th Judicial Circuit communication director, said in an email statement that this is an active case and the office will not comment further.

The city also declined to comment.

"This is an ongoing legal process, and as such, there will be no further comment from City Management on this matter," a city press release sent out this afternoon said.

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral Councilmember charged by Florida State Attorney