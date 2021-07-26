Florida’s state of COVID, Artiles case snags GOP operative, unemployment site gets hacked, FPL draws new adversary

Mary Ellen Klas
·8 min read

It’s Monday, July 26. And in the virus is making a comeback in the state that had declared victory over it.

Let this number sink in: 624%. That’s the increase in COVID-19 cases in Florida over the past five weeks. On Friday, the Florida Department of Health announced 73,166 new resident cases, 61 percent higher than the already high rates from the previous week’s report and more than seven times where they were in mid-June. The numbers are the worst they have been since January, when the vaccine was still not widely available.

One in five of all COVID cases in the U.S. occurred In Florida — for the second week in a row. Hospitals are filling up again, even exceeding their pandemic high in Jacksonville and Daytona Beach. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said six employees were diagnosed with COVID-19 in one week, and the outbreak is causing a new sense of dread in the courthouse.

But the surge isn’t happening everywhere in the state. According to federal officials, “within communities, these cases are primarily among unvaccinated people.” After ranking in the top 10 among states in the early days of COVID vaccinations, Florida’s vaccination rates have lagged and the state ranks just 22nd now as COVID surges.

As of Friday, 67.1 percent of Floridians 18 and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 57.9 percent of those 18 and over in the state have been fully vaccinated, according to The New York Times vaccination tracker.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

At Tropical Park, which serves as a drive-thru COVID testing and vaccine site, the line of cars went up to the park&#x002019;s entrance at Southwest 79 Avenue and Bird Road Thursday morning, July 22, 2021.
At Tropical Park, which serves as a drive-thru COVID testing and vaccine site, the line of cars went up to the park’s entrance at Southwest 79 Avenue and Bird Road Thursday morning, July 22, 2021.

Miami-Dade steps up prevention: What’s been the reaction from government officials? In Miami-Dade County, which represents about 10 percent of the state’s population and accounts for about 15 percent of the state’s new cases, county officials are escalating coronavirus prevention and opening five new mobile vaccine and testing sites as COVID-19.

DeSantis downplays case counts: In Tallahassee, the governor started the week calling the COVID surge “a seasonal virus and this is the seasonal pattern it follows in the Sun Belt states.”

By Tuesday, he offered a slight shift in approach and used a word rarely found in his pandemic lexicon: prevention. “To me it’s about preventing the illness,” he said.

But the comment was in the context of downplaying the surge in positive cases. “I’ve never been driven by the case counts,’’ he said, suggesting that asymptomatic people could test positive but not have the illness — and ignoring the fact that scientists do not know whether people who test positive but have no symptoms could spread the virus.

...And masks: As cases rose, the governor continued to resist any talk of preventing the spread of the virus through mask wearing or social distancing. By Wednesday, he declared that masks don’t work in schools, and vowed to oppose any mandate on school kids by the federal government. If school boards defy him, he promised to call a special session of the Legislature to outlaw them.

What happened to PPE? Remember all the money the state spent on buying personal protective equipment and N95 masks to protect healthcare workers? The former executive director of the Division of Emergency Management, Jared Moskowitz, thought masks were so important to preventing the spread of the virus that he pinned a Tweet to his profile that simple read: MASKS - 46 times. The governor has decided he’s going with another conclusion when it comes to kids wearing masks in school: “There’s not very much science behind it,” he said.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody speaks during a press conference at the Broward County Courthouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Governor Ron DeSantis announced he filed a petition with the Florida Supreme Court to form a statewide grand jury to examine and review school safety across the state.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody speaks during a press conference at the Broward County Courthouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Governor Ron DeSantis announced he filed a petition with the Florida Supreme Court to form a statewide grand jury to examine and review school safety across the state.

Moody tests positive: Four days after she flew on the state plane with Gov. Ron DeSantis and Senate President Wilton Simpson to the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced she had tested positive for COVID-19. Moody, who said she had been vaccinated, reported having mild symptoms.

Choppy waters for cruise rules: The seesaw battle between Florida’s governor and the federal government over cruise safety landed on the side of DeSantis again last week. The three judges on the U.S. Appeals Court for the 11th Circuit on Friday reversed their week-old decision and blocked the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from enforcing its COVID-19 safety rules on cruise ships sailing from Florida.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

Frank Artiles leaves the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Artiles posted $5,000 bail after facing charges relating to a 2020 Senate District 37 campaign.
Frank Artiles leaves the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Artiles posted $5,000 bail after facing charges relating to a 2020 Senate District 37 campaign.

Artiles’ web snags Bainter: There’s always a good political story breaking somewhere in Florida, but as we await new developments in the apparently stalled case against Matt Gaetz, we’re watching the fascinating drip of details coming from prosecutors in the public corruption case against former Republican state Sen. Frank Artiles.

Artiles is accused of recruiting and financing a shadow candidate that cost Democratic Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez his re-election bid in 2020. Documents released late Friday show that Artiles’ associate recruited a young woman to put her name on a political committee that was used to promote the ghost candidate. He used his brother-in-law and a family car dealership to make payments to the sham candidate and, in what for insiders is most intriguing of all, he appeared to be taking direction from Pat Bainter.

Bainter, the elusive GOP political operative, was working for Senate President Wilton Simpson in the 2020 Senate election effort. Until now, it wasn’t evident that Artiles was working for him. The email leaves that impression. Artiles tells Bainter: “I’m standing by for orders.” And there’s much more here.

Increased fines: Alexis Pedro Rodriguez, the sham candidate recruited by Artiles to change his party affiliation and run in the race, is not only facing criminal charges in the state case but the Florida Elections Commission on Friday rejected a $6,500 fine against him and suggested stiffer penalties should be approved.

Biden considering Cuba: After more than six months reviewing what policy to take on Cuba, President Joe Biden took steps last week to respond to the historic wave of protests in Cuba, ordering the State Department to review an increase in staff at the U.S. Embassy in Havana and forming a working group that will consider remittances for Cuban families.

As a signal his party is attuned to the importance of this messaging, the Democratic Party this week will launch an online ad campaign next week in Florida that will highlight the president’s words and actions on Cuba.

Thousands of protesters gather outside the White House to mark the 26th of July national holiday in Cuba. The protesters were calling on President Joe Biden to increase pressure on Cuba after historic pro-democracy protests on the island.
Thousands of protesters gather outside the White House to mark the 26th of July national holiday in Cuba. The protesters were calling on President Joe Biden to increase pressure on Cuba after historic pro-democracy protests on the island.

Demonstrators want more: Demonstrators arrived in Washington on Sunday to mark the 26th of July, the date that Fidel Castro led his first attack against the Batista government and a national holiday in Cuba. The protesters held a candlelight vigil outside the White House to urge President Biden to take a more aggressive role against the communist regime on the island nation.

Bad luck for bad luck: Nearly 58,000 people who were already snagged in the unfortunate tangle that is Florida’s unemployment website learned last week they may be the potential victims of hackers, who targeted the site between April 27 and July 16.

The hackers potentially stole the personal data, including Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, claim information and other personal details, such as addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth and PIN numbers to access the site, known as CONNECT. The attack was discovered last week.

New adversary for FPL: As Florida Power & Light prepares to ask state regulators for the largest rate increase in state history — expecting its customers to pay at least $6.2 billion more over four years — a mysterious adversary has emerged. Floridians Against Increased Rates was organized in March and, while its funding is shielded by IRS tax law, its roster includes veterans Mike Hightower, Tom Herndon, Tim Devlin, and Nancy H. Watkins, and its lead lawyer is Scheff Wright. Read more.

New domestic violence responder: After more than a year of transition, Florida officials are about to choose a private vendor to replace the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence, which was shut down in disgrace after it was discovered that its board of directors was complicit in a scheme to compensate former executive Tiffany Carr $7.5 million over three years. The selection committee of the Florida Department of Children and Families will rank two candidates next week.

Jimmy Patronis, who as chief financial officer oversees the Neurological Injury Compensation Association (NICA), announced an audit of the program after a series of investigative articles by the Miami Herald and the journalism nonprofit ProPublica.
Jimmy Patronis, who as chief financial officer oversees the Neurological Injury Compensation Association (NICA), announced an audit of the program after a series of investigative articles by the Miami Herald and the journalism nonprofit ProPublica.

Patronis can shape board’s future: After the Florida Legislature and governor launched the overhaul of the Florida program that serves families with brain-damaged children, its future now depends on Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, whose office oversees the Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Association. He promised to make the program answer to the parents of disabled children after the Miami Herald and the journalism nonprofit ProPublica published a series of stories this year showing how NICA had amassed nearly $1.5 billion in assets while frequently denying care to children it serves.

No more anonymous rants against noisy neighbors: A new law barring the investigation of potential code compliance violations based on anonymous complaints is raising concerns in Florida’s large cities. Officials worry that the state preemption will have a chlling effect on the ability of people to notify local officials about dangerous or noisy situations.

Stay well and we’d love to hear from you. Miami Herald Capitol Bureau Chief Mary Ellen Klas curates the Politics and Policy in the Sunshine State newsletter. If you have any ideas or suggestions, please drop me a note at meklas@miamiherald.com.

Special offer: The Miami Herald needs your support if we are to continue to supply the meaningful local journalism you count on during these unprecedented times. We’ve lowered our monthly rate for unlimited digital access to $.99 a month. Check it out!

Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? Send this to a friend to receive it weekly.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Radio host skeptical of COVID vaccine is fighting for his life with virus, family says

    The Tennessee-based syndicated radio host recently revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis.

  • Noem's border visit comes with political opportunities

    Political points on an issue sure to loom large in 2024 presidential debates. Another chance to tout a tough-on-illegal immigration stance that comes rarely for a governor whose state is closer to Canada than Mexico. There's plenty of reasons for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's Monday visit to National Guard troops she deployed to the U.S. border with Mexico.

  • President Biden and former President Trump both hold events over weekend

    President Joe Biden and former President Trump both made public appearances over the weekend. The president campaigned for Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, while Mr. Trump spoke at a rally hosted by Turning Point USA in Arizona. CBSN political contributor and Washington Post White House reporter Sean Sullivan explains the impact of both events for the Democratic and Republican parties.

  • Capitol Police chief: Officers testifying before Jan. 6 committee "need to be heard"

    New Capitol Police chief Tom Manger said officers testifying before the Jan. 6 select committee this week "need to be heard."Driving the news: The select committee's first hearing is set to take place on Tuesday and will feature testimony from law enforcement officers who were subject to some of the worst of violence during the insurrection.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Manger, who was sworn into his position

  • Men's gymnastics at Olympics, US 'heat dome,' infrastructure bill: 5 things you need to know Monday

    Team USA will look to medal in the men's gymnastics team final, infrastructure bill talks move ahead and more news to start your Monday.

  • ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’: Matt Ryan To Switch Characters, Amy Louise Pemberton To Play Human Gideon Full-Time In Season 7 – Comic-Con

    Matt Ryan, who has played John Constantine on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow since Season 3, will be wrapping up his arc as the DC antihero in the current sixth season, but Ryan is not going anywhere. At the show’s Comic-Con@Home panel Sunday, executive producer/co-showrunner Phil Klemmer revealed that Ryan will be back as a series […]

  • Szilagyi wins 3rd Olympic sabre title, Sun takes épée

    Aron Szilagyi carved out a little bit of Olympic history for himself on Saturday. The Hungarian became the first Olympic fencer to win three individual sabre gold medals after beating Luigi Samele 15-7 in the men’s final at the Tokyo Games. “I can’t even tell you my feelings, but I am pretty much overwhelmed,” Szilagyi said.

  • Vaccine Requirements Loom in New York City: 'Time for More Mandates'

    NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio urged on Friday that the city's private businesses require their workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and signaled that he would introduce similar measures for hundreds of thousands of municipal employees. De Blasio’s comments came just days after he announced that all employees in the public hospital system would have to either receive a virus vaccine or submit to weekly testing. The move reflected growing concern that New York, like much of the Unit

  • Olympics Latest: French fencer Cannone wins men's epee

    Romain Cannone won France’s first gold medal of the Tokyo Games by beating Gergely Siklosi of Hungary 15-10 in the men’s epee final. The 24-year-old Cannone was born in France but grew up in the United States and attended Sacred Heart University. Anastasija Zolotic won the United States’ first gold medal in women’s taekwondo by beating Russian athlete Tatiana Minina 25-17 to claim the featherweight division title.

  • ‘We use what tools we have’: Democrats take drastic action in bid to resist Republican rule

    Across the US, in Republican-controlled states Democrats are being forced to get creative to oppose a conservative agenda Texas Democratic legislators outside the US Capitol earlier this month. The group fled their state to prevent Republicans from enacting controversial voting restrictions. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock When a group of Texas Democratic legislators fled their state this month to prevent Republicans from enacting controversial voting restrictions, the incident became somewhat of a

  • Jill Biden’s Brandon Maxwell outfit wows at Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

    First Lady showcases classic American presidential fashion at Tokyo Olympics ceremony with same dress she wore to G7 in Cornwall

  • Back to work: Can employers legally mandate vaccinations?

    Many hospital systems, colleges, universities, and corporations are imposing vaccine policies, some requiring their workforce and student body to be vaccinated before returning to campus.

  • How JFK's nephew became one of Facebook's most prolific anti-vax misinformation spreaders

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nephew to former President John F. Kennedy, was dubbed one of the "disinformation dozen" spouting anti-vax rhetoric online.

  • Beware of these 5 bad password habits — and how clean up them up now

    Are you putting your passwords at risk with bad habits? Here are 5 expert tips to do right now.

  • Allison Schmitt Says Michael Phelps Being in Tokyo Is a 'Huge Support System' for Her and Team USA

    "To have him here, even though he's not swimming, to have him here and his support is huge," Allison Schmitt tells PEOPLE of Michael Phelps, who will be a primetime NBC correspondent in Tokyo

  • ‘There’s a disconnect’: After a rapid rollout why has US vaccine effort stalled?

    After a rapid start, vaccination rates have slackened – but complex, highly personal decisions lie beneath the slowdown A vaccine site in Florida. Daily vaccine distribution is far slower than in mid-April, when for a few brief weeks the US was among the fastest vaccine distributors in the world. Photograph: Paul Hennessy/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock Yolette Bonnet, 60, the chief executive of a group of community health clinics in underserved neighborhoods across Palm Beach County, Florida, got

  • Sacking of Tunisian parliament latest step along bumpy road since revolution

    Tunisian President Kais Saied sacked the government and froze parliament on Sunday in one of Tunisia's biggest political crises since the 2011 revolution that introduced democracy. Here is a timeline showing Tunisia's bumpy decade of democracy and the path to Saied's decision. * December 2010 - Vegetable seller Mohamed Bouazizi sets himself on fire after police confiscate his cart.

  • Inside look at a pandemic Olympics

    Take an inside look at the unprecedented pandemic Olympics.

  • California's largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West

    California's largest wildfire merged with a smaller blaze and destroyed homes in remote areas with limited access for firefighters, as numerous other fires gained strength and threatened property across the U.S. West. The massive Dixie Fire, which started July 14, had already leveled over a dozen houses and other structures when it combined with the Fly Fire and tore through the tiny Northern California community of Indian Falls after dark Saturday. An updated damage estimate was not available Sunday, though fire officials said the blaze had charred nearly 298 square miles acres (772 square kilometers) of timber and brush in Plumas and Butte counties.

  • Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance blames America’s woes on ‘the childless left’

    Hillbilly Elegy author singles out Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Cory Booker and AOC as he praises far-right president of Hungary JD Vance, the venture capitalist and author of Hillbilly Elegy addresses a rally on 1 July 2021, in Middletown, Ohio. Photograph: Jeffrey Dean/AP The author turned Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance has blamed America’s woes on “the childless left”, singling out Vice-President Kamala Harris, transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, Senator Cory Booker and Congresswoman A