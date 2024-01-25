When is the Florida State Fair 2024? Info and what you need to know

Got a hankering for a Pop Rock pickle or a hamburger with a doughnut for a bun? Itching to ride a huge Ferris wheel? Or maybe you want to see the best of the best cattle Florida has to offer?

You're in luck because the Florida State Fair is just a few weeks away.

The hugely popular fair returns to the Tampa area at the beginning of February, hosting fan-favorite rides, foods and events for attendees.

Where is the 2024 Florida State Fair?

The Fairground's address is 4800 U.S. Highway 301 North in Tampa.

The website notes that there are three entrances into the fairgrounds parking facilities: Orient Road, Martin Luther King and US 301. Parking is free for all Fair guests.

What are the dates of the Florida State Fair in 2024?

The Florida State Fair returns to Tampa on Thursday, Feb. 8 to Monday, Feb. 19.

How much are Florida State Fair tickets at the gate?

The gate prices for admission tickets and armbands this year:

Adult Friday – Sunday: $16

Child Friday – Sunday: $10

Adult Monday – Thursday: $12

Child Monday – Thursday: $6

Senior 55+ any Monday – Friday

Ride Armband Monday – Thursday: $27

Ride Armband Friday – Sunday: $42

The advance cost for an admissions ticket is $7 for children, $9 for seniors and $11 for adults. This discounted pricing ends Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Where can I buy tickets? Does Wawa sell Florida State Fair tickets?

Attendees can buy their tickets at the gate or online at floridastatefair.com.

The fair's official Facebook page also posted that attendees can grab their tickets at participating Tampa Bay area Wawa stores before Feb. 7.

Can you bring bags to the Florida State Fair? What are the security measures?

Attendees should note that bags, backpacks and packages are subject to inspection prior to entering the fair. Everyone is also subject to screening for prohibited items using hand-held metal detectors prior to entering the Fair.

All persons are subject to screening for prohibited items using hand-held metal detectors prior to entering the Fair. During the Florida State Fair, pets are not allowed on the fairgrounds, with the exception of service animals and animals approved as part of an exhibition.

No outside food, beverages, or coolers are allowed to be brought into the Fair. However, exceptions may be made for those with special dietary needs, including food allergies, baby food/formula, and individually wrapped children’s snacks.

Can I bring a gun to the Florida State Fair?

According to the website, unlawful weapons or firearms as those terms are defined by Florida law are not permitted onto the fairgrounds.

How big is the Florida State Fair?

The Fairgrounds stretches across 330 acres, according to fair officials.

How many rides does the Florida State Fair have?

The Florida State Fair has over 90 different rides across its fairgrounds.

Is there a petting zoo at the Florida State Fair?

The Florida State Fair will offer a petting zoo and multiple livestock competitions, including cattle, poultry, llamas, sheep and swine.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida State Fair: Your guide to tickets, dates and attractions