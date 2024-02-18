Florida State Fairgrounds postpones Sunday opening hours due to weather

Related video: Pushes for student safety at Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida State Fair postponed its Sunday opening hours after concerns with weather.

The Florida State Fairgrounds said it would open at 3 p.m. but would post updates on timing on its social media.

The Fairgrounds also reminded the community that Monday is Kid’s Day for the state fair, as well as the fair’s last day.

Children 17 and younger will get free admission from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a parent or guardian. To supervise a minor, a guardian must have valid ID and watch over a maximum of four children.

