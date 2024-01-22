Florida State to honor the late Myra Hurt, ‘mother of the College of Medicine’

The Florida State University community is still remembering the esteemed retired professor Myra Hurt after she died last August. She was 75.

To continue celebrating Hurt’s life, FSU's College of Medicine will be holding a tribute 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, in the college’s Durell Peaden Auditorium, 1115 W. Call St. The event is open to the public.

“Dr. Hurt is literally referred to as the mother of the College of Medicine,” the medical school's interim dean, Dr. Alma Littles, told the Tallahassee Democrat. “You can’t really say FSU College of Medicine without thinking of Dr. Myra Hurt.”

Dr. Alma Littles was named interim dean of the Florida State University College of Medicine.

A Hot Springs, Arkansas, native, Hurt also was known as the “architect” of the university’s College of Medicine because of her vision in 1993 for the college to be created.

As a state lawmaker, former FSU President John Thrasher was a key supporter of funding that helped bring about the institution; a building at the college is named in his honor. But it was Hurt’s vision and determination led to the college’s establishment in 2000 under then-FSU President Sandy D’Alemberte.

She became a founding faculty member at the medical school as well as the first acting FSU College of Medicine dean from August 2000 to July 2001.

The Women Among Us Collaborative was saddened to hear of the Aug. 26, 2023, passing of Dr. Myra Hurt, who was affectionately known as the mother of the FSU College of Medicine. The exhibit, opening on Sept. 28, 2023, is dedicated to Hurt, one of 20 women featured.

Before Hurt joined FSU — where she started off as a visiting professor in the Department of Chemistry in 1985 — she earned a bachelor's degree in biology from Henderson State University, a master's degree in biology from The University of Memphis and a doctoral degree in microbiology from the University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences-Memphis.

During her time at FSU, she moved through various roles that included being senior associate dean of Student Affairs as well as senior associate dean of the university's Research and Graduate Programs. While serving as the College of Medicine's senior associate dean for Interdisciplinary Medical Sciences, Hurt retired in January 2020.

Her impact consisted of fostering the development of a vigorous research program at FSU’s College of Medicine, which included the Clinical Research Network, the College Translational Science Laboratory and the collaboration with the University of Florida Clinical Translational Science Institute.

All of Hurt’s efforts to propel FSU's medical school forward did not go unnoticed.

FSU College of Medicine will hold a celebration of life event honoring Professor Emerita Myra Hurt on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Among countless awards, Hurt was honored with the Westcott Medal — FSU’s highest distinction — the Jim King Leadership Award and the American Medical Women’s Association’s Women in Science Award.

Littles explained that although Hurt’s family held a funeral service for Hurt when she passed away in August, she believes it is only right for a tribute to be paid in her honor on the university’s campus as well.

“We’re doing this celebration because we feel that it’s really important to remember her legacy here at the College of Medicine,” Littles said. “Her fingerprints are all over this building and all over the work of the college.”

A reception will follow the celebration of Hurt’s life, which will also be held at the Peaden Auditorium.

