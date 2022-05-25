Florida state lawmaker raises eyebrows with response to Biden’s remarks on Texas school shooting

A local state lawmaker is raising eyebrows for his response to the president’s remarks after the shooting at a Texas elementary school.

During his prime-time speech, President Joe Biden asked when the nation would stand up to the gun lobby.

State Rep. Randy Fine of Brevard County tweeted the following message to the president: “Try to take our guns and you’ll learn why the second amendment was written in the first place.”

Channel 9 caught up with Fine in Tallahassee. Fine said the tweet was not a threat.

“I was pretty disgusted at the president politicizing last night and Democrats coming out saying ‘F’ Republicans, blaming Republicans for that,” Fine said.

