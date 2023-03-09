Florida State police investigating sexual battery in campus bathroom reported by female victim

Florida State University’s Police Department is currently investigating a sexual battery following a woman's allegation of being grabbed by an unknown man in a bathroom stall on campus Sunday afternoon.

A report — which was filed Wednesday — states that the sexual battery occurred 2 p.m. Sunday in FSU’s Student Union building, where the woman was attending an event.

The student told police she was pulled into a stall by the man after entering a women's bathroom.

The accused individual is described as a college-aged, 5’10’’ white man with straight dark hair, weighing 190 pounds, according to the report. He was last seen wearing a polo shirt and a COVID-style face covering.

Students, faculty and staff of the university received the sexual battery notification Wednesday night from an FSU Alert email.

While the recent crime is actively being investigated, there is no confirmation on whether the victim was sexually assaulted or if the sexual battery charge only addresses the victim’s allegation of being grabbed by the male, FSUPD Lt. Chase Yarborough told the Tallahassee Democrat Thursday.

There are no additional updates about the crime as of Thursday morning.

“It’s still under investigation, so right now we’re just seeking the public’s help with identifying the suspect,” Yarborough said.

Following the details regarding the sexual battery were tips for members of the FSU community on how to stay safe while on campus, which include avoiding isolated locations, paying attention to surroundings, traveling in pairs and knowing where to go for help if needed.

Here are some additional safety tips:

Show confidence by walking at a steady pace and keeping your head up.

Plan your route to know where you are going before leaving.

Travel on well-lit streets instead of taking shortcuts through wooded areas or parking lots.

Have your car key or house key ready to use before you reach the door.

Change direction or cross the street if you think someone is following you.

Don't be afraid to yell for help.

Anyone with information about the sexual battery that is being investigated can contact the FSUPD at 850-644-1234.

