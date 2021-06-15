Florida Straits now seeing most migrant activity in over four years, Coast Guard says

David Goodhue
·2 min read

As of Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard has stopped more people from Cuba trying to migrate across the Florida Straits since the Obama administration ended the so-called “wet-foot, dry-foot” policy in early 2017.

In the months prior to the end of the Cold War-era policy that allowed Cubans who set foot on U.S. soil above the high water mark to remain in the country, maritime migration spiked because of thawing diplomatic relations between Washington and the Castro regime.

The federal government tracks migration by fiscal year, starting Oct. 1. In Fiscal year 2016, the Coast Guard stopped 5,396 Cuban migrants. In the beginning of fiscal year 2017, several boats a week were being stopped or had landed in South Florida full of people anticipating the end of “wet-foot, dry foot” — with a total of 1,468 people caught at sea.

In the proceeding years, migration across the Straits — a treacherous journey, especially in the many unseaworthy vessels Cubans use to reach South Florida — dropped significantly.

Last fiscal year, for example, the Coast Guard only stopped 49 people.

However, with five months still left in fiscal year 2021, that number has spiked to 465 people, according to the Coast Guard.

Additionally, several attempts have ended in tragedy, including one in late May in which two people were found dead and 10 remain missing out of a party of 20.

Experts on the island nation say the reason people are willing to risk their lives to make the trek despite knowing they’ll be returned if caught is because of deteriorating economic conditions and a crackdown on dissidents within the Communist country.

A wooden green boat floats in shallow water near Sombrero Beach in the Middle Florida Keys city of Marathon on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Four people from Cuba arrived in the Keys on the vessel earlier that day.
A wooden green boat floats in shallow water near Sombrero Beach in the Middle Florida Keys city of Marathon on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Four people from Cuba arrived in the Keys on the vessel earlier that day.

The Coast Guard Tuesday issued a press release stating it returned 59 people to Cuba, caught in separate incidents at sea near the Florida Keys since last Wednesday. The week before, the Coast Guard said it repatriated 82 people the week before.

Of the latest at-sea incidents, according to the press release:

  • The Coast Guard picked up 16 people 27 miles south of Long Key last Wednesday. Also that same day, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations patrol boat stopped four people on a small boat about 20 miles east of Key Largo.

  • On Thursday, the Coast Guard stopped 29 people on a vessel spotted about 40 miles north of Havana, Cuba. One person in that group was taken to the hospital and has not yet been returned to Cuba, according to the Coast Guard.

  • And, on Saturday, a Coast Guard crew picked up 11 migrants found about 10 miles east of Elliot Key.

On Sunday, a small wooden boat carrying three men and a woman also landed near Sombrero Beach in the Middle Keys city of Marathon, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida gets another legal challenge to new elections rules

    Two more groups sued Florida over its new restrictive elections laws Monday, adding to a growing chorus of voter rights advocates who say the rules could keep some people from casting ballots. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Tallahassee by the Fair Elections Center and the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of Head Count and the Harriet Tubman Freedom Fighters. The lawsuit is designed to “protect our clients’ right to organize through voter registration activities, communicating their message that our democracy works better when all our voices are heard,” Michelle Kanter Cohen, policy director and senior counsel at Fair Elections Center, said in a statement.

  • Gray wolf pups found in Colorado for first time since 1940s

    "We welcome this historic den and the new wolf family to Colorado," Gov. Jared Polis said.

  • The Murdaugh murder case is rife with rumors and questions. Here’s what we know

    While police are saying little to nothing about the homicides of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, speculation has filled the void of information.

  • Delta virus variant, which took over in the UK and threatens the US, doubles the risk of hospitalization, new data says. But vaccines are still effective.

    The Delta variant, first seen in India, was already thought to be about 60% more infectious than other widespread versions of the coronavirus.

  • Pemex Misses May Deadline to Pay Bonuses to Its Oil Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Petroleos Mexicanos has missed a deadline to pay profit-sharing bonuses to its traders, less than a year after asking them to return an earlier round of payouts, according to people with knowledge of the situation.Payments due in May weren’t made to workers at the state-owned Mexican oil company’s PMI and Mex Gas oil and liquefied petroleum gas trading units, according to company correspondence seen by Bloomberg and people who asked not to be named because they weren’t authorized

  • AstraZeneca antibody cocktail fails to prevent COVID-19 in large trial

    AstraZeneca said on Tuesday a late-stage trial failed to provide evidence that its COVID-19 antibody therapy protected people who had contact with an infected person from the disease, a small setback in its efforts to find alternatives to vaccines. The study assessed whether the therapy, a cocktail of two types of antibodies, could prevent adults who had been exposed to the virus in the past eight days from developing COVID-19 symptoms.

  • Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Enjoy 'Family Dinner' with Her Kids: 'They Were Very Affectionate'

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck "held hands under the table" during the outing at Nobu in Malibu, California, a source tells PEOPLE — and shared a kiss

  • Canada home sales, prices drop on month in May amid buyer fatigue

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian home sales and the average price fell in May compared with the previous month, as frustrated would-be buyers took a break and some of the pandemic urgency to secure a home began to fade, the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) said on Tuesday. Canadian home sales fell 7.4% in May from April, while the average selling price was down 1.1% from the previous month, according to CREA data. "While housing markets across Canada remain very active, we now have two months of moderating activity in the books, and that goes for demand, supply and prices," Cliff Stevenson, chair of CREA, said in a statement.

  • Wall Street ends down as data spooks investors awaiting Fed report

    Wall Street's main indices closed lower on Tuesday as data showing stronger inflation and weaker U.S. retail sales in May spooked already-jittery investors awaiting the results of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting. Assurance from the Fed that rising prices are transitory and falling U.S. Treasury yields have helped ease some concerns over inflation and supported U.S. stocks in recent weeks. "There was a bit of a reaction to the economic data we got, which, for the most part, shows that the economy is starting to wean itself off stimulus, the recovery is slowing down a little, and inflation is continuing to grow," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at OANDA.

  • Israel OKs contentious Jerusalem march, weeks after war

    Israel's new government on Monday approved a contentious parade by Israeli nationalists through Palestinian areas around Jerusalem's Old City, setting the stage for possible renewed confrontations just weeks after an 11-day war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. Hamas called on Palestinians to “resist” the march. The parade, scheduled for Tuesday, creates an early test for the fledgling government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett — a patchwork of parties that includes hard-line nationalists as well as the first Arab party to sit in a governing coalition.

  • A guide to the US military guns most often lost or stolen

    An Associated Press investigation has found that at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms were lost or stolen during the 2010s. The U.S. military’s go-to rifle, used by most units, especially within the infantry and special operations. Evolved from the M16s first introduced during the Vietnam War, the M4 also was born from combat necessity.

  • Netflix Shared the First Photos of Dakota Johnson in Jane Austen's  Persuasion

    This isn't exactly Bridgerton.

  • Taiwan reports largest incursion yet by Chinese air force

    Twenty-eight Chinese air force aircraft, including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers, entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday, the island's government said, the largest reported incursion to date. While there was no immediate comment from Beijing, the news comes after the Group of Seven leaders issued a joint statement on Sunday scolding China for a series of issues and underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, comments China condemned as "slander". Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained over the last few months of repeated missions by China's air force near the self-ruled island, concentrated in the southwestern part of its air defence zone near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

  • The Latest: Vaccinated Hawaiian positive for delta variant

    Hawaii says a vaccinated Oahu resident who traveled to Nevada last month has tested positive for the delta variant of COVID-19. The delta variant was first detected in India and is a more transmissible version of the disease. New analysis from researchers in the U.K. shows the Pfizer vaccine is 96% effective against hospitalization from the delta variant.

  • Bet $1 on any playoff game and get $1 for every point your team scores*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for this week's NBA action.

  • Pre-owned business jet shortage drives sellers' market, demand for new luxury planes

    A shortage of newer-model business jets is driving up prices of second-hand aircraft, a trend that is expected to deliver a windfall for luxury planemakers as new affluent buyers enter the market. That is expected to push up demand for new jets from planemakers like General Dynamics Corp's Gulfstream, Textron Inc and Bombardier Inc since buyers have fewer pre-owned options, and the price gap between old and new narrows. "There are virtually no young pre-owned aircraft available - good news for would-be sellers and for (planemakers)," said aviation analyst Rolland Vincent.

  • Miami’s ‘first full open seating event post-COVID’ just got canceled — because of COVID

    It was supposed to be Triller time. But scratch that.

  • Fire at Illinois chemical plant could cause 'environmental nightmare'

    Evacuations were ordered near the plant, owned by Chemtool Inc., which produces greases, lubricants, metal working fluids and cleaners.

  • 10 Best Lumber Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lumber stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lumber Stocks to Buy Now. Housing prices across the United States have been skyrocketing in recent months amid supply shortages and rising prices for lumber […]

  • 21 Republican lawmakers vote against honoring law enforcement for their work during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    A few Republican lawmakers took issue with calling the storming of the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters an "insurrection."