A Florida stripper saw her ex at the club, cops say. Then she grabbed a ‘wad’ of cash

A stripper on Florida’s Gulf Coast was arrested last month after being accused of assaulting her ex-boyfriend with a “wad” of rolled-up dollar bills.

According to a police report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to Baby Dolls, a club in Clearwater, just before noon on Feb. 26 for a domestic violence call.

The man, 34, told officers that he had walked across the stage to speak to a co-worker when his ex, a 29-year-old woman, took a “large amount of rolled up money” and “purposely” threw it, smacking him in the back of the head.

The stripper and the man, a security guard at the club, had been dating for six months and separated seven days before the incident, according to the report.

The woman was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and criminal mischief.

The alleged attack did not draw blood, the report notes, but the man’s medical condition wasn’t made clear.

According to Pinellas County court records, the stripper was released from jail on no bond and ordered to avoid contact with her ex.

