A Florida student reported a teacher for misconduct. Then the student started facing trouble.

If you see something, say something. It’s a message that students across Florida and the nation are encouraged to follow when they learn about bullying or other misbehavior, by other students or adults. But what happens when they actually make a report. One Hillsborough County teen learned that the response isn’t always what you might expect. Read on for that story and more Florida education news.

A Blake High School student reported alleged sexual misconduct by a science teacher. The girl soon began sensing retaliation against her, while waiting for the school to investigate.

In the schools

Floridians focused on children’s mental health and social needs after the shooting massacre at Broward County’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. Now some groups are pushing back against the social-emotional programs. At one Palm Beach County high school, some parents and teachers are complaining the initiatives are taking too much time from academics, the Palm Beach Post reports.

“Critical race theory” is now banned from Florida K-12 classrooms. Schools won’t change much, as they haven’t taught it before, the Ledger reports. • A state lawmaker and some parents have accused the Brevard County school district of advancing the theory, while district officials denied it, Florida Today reports.

Tallahassee action

Florida has a new “intellectual diversity” law for its colleges and universities. Here’s what it does.

The state also has begun crafting rules for student-athletes to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness. Even community college students can take advantage.

State officials want to expand gambling in Florida. Two online betting platforms are pushing a state constitutional amendment to legalize sports gambling and have the state’s share of the revenue go toward public education, WUSF reports.

Leadership

Greg Adkins is on his way out after five years as Lee County superintendent. He said he’s going to miss visiting schools and talking to all the people, the Fort Myers News-Press reports.

That’s a lot of change. Nineteen Collier County schools are getting new principals, the Naples Daily News reports.

Florida’s smallest public university has a new president. Patricia Okker has taken the reins at New College, the Herald-Tribune reports.

