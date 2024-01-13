Florida students have a chance to win college money

The Florida Department of Education and Volunteer Florida encourage students and educators to participate in the 2024 Black History Month Contests.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The contest theme is “Celebrating Florida’s African American Heroes and Their Contributions to Freedom.”

The contest will go until Wed., Feb. 7.

Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr said, “Black History Month serves as a perfect chance for students to learn about the accomplishments that African Americans heroes have contributed to Florida in the name of freedom.”

Read: Central Florida is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with these events

The student art contest is open to all Kindergarten through third-grade students in Florida.

Students can submit original, two-dimensional artwork based on this year’s theme.

Four winners will receive a $100 gift card for school supplies and one-year passes to Florida State Parks.

Read: Kissimmee celebrates new inclusive playground with ribbon cutting

The student essay contest is open to fourth through twelfth-grade students in Florida.

Students must submit a 500-word essay based on this year’s theme.

Six winners will selected:

Two elementary school students (grades 4–5),

Two middle school students (grades -6–8)

Two high school students (grades 9–12).

Winners of the contest will receive a 2-year Florida College Plan scholarship provided by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation and a $100 gift card for school supplies.

Read: Gigi, the Teddy Bear, makes 2nd to space, hopes to inspire kids and space exploration

The Black History Month Excellence in Education Award Contest is open to any full-time educator in an elementary, middle or high school in Florida.

A principal, teacher, parent/guardian or student may submit nominations and four winners will be selected to receive a $2,500 monetary prize from Volunteer Florida.

For more information about the 2024 Black History Month Contests, CLICK HERE.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.