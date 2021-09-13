Florida students charged with plotting Columbine-style mass shooting

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno during a press conference on Friday (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Two students at a middle school in Lee County, Florida, have been arrested and charged with an alleged shooting plot inspired by the 1999 Columbine attack on a school in Colorado.

Authorities said the 14-year-old and 13-year-old boys, from Harns Marsh Middle School, were arrested and charged on Friday with conspiracy to commit a mass shooting.

They are being held in a juvenile detention centre, and have not been named for legal reasons.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said investigators believed the boys had planned an attack on the school involving pipe bombs, and had produced a map marked with CCTV cameras.

