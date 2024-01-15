This Florida suburb on list of worst U.S. cities for living an active lifestyle

The most common New Year’s resolutions people make usually relate to health and fitness and 2024 is no different, according to Forbes Health and WalletHub.

The personal finance company, which frequently releases state-by-state rankings for statistics on housing, healthcare and socio-economics, just released its 2024 rankings of the best and worst cities in the U.S. for living an active lifestyle.

No Florida cities made the “best” list, but there was one south Florida town that made the “worst” list.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what cities made the “best” list and which Florida city ranks in the bottom 10.

Where is the best city to be active?

WalletHub ranked the country’s 100 most-populated cities and compared them across 35 different measurements, like the average cost of a monthly fitness club fee, the share of physically inactive adults, intramural leagues per capita and Google search interest for at home workouts and sports equipment.

According to the rankings, Honolulu, Hawaii is the best city for those with an active lifestyle because it ranks first in the nation for having the most baseball diamonds, skate parks, volleyball courts and tennis courts and effectively promoting community sporting activities.

Here are the top 10 best cities in the U.S. for those with active lifestyles, according to WalletHub’s rankings:

Honolulu, Hawaii New York, New York Chicago, Illinois San Francisco, California San Diego, California Las Vegas, Nevada Cincinnati, Ohio Madison, Wisconsin Denver, Colorado Atlanta, Georgia

What cities are the least physically active?

According to the rankings, the city that is the worst for a physically active lifestyle is North Las Vegas, Nevada.

The South Florida town of Hialeah, Florida, near Miami wasn’t far behind, ranking in the bottom 10 as the seventh-worst city for a physically active lifestyle. Hialeah also ranked in the bottom 5 for one of the metrics used in the study, with the fewest playgrounds per capita counts of all 100 cities studied.

Here are the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for those with active lifestyles, according to WalletHub’s rankings:

North Las Vegas, Nevada Winston-Salem, North Carolina Gilbert, Arizona Irving, Texas Corpus Christi, Texas Aurora, Colorado Hialeah, Florida Fort Wayne, Indiana Greensboro, North Carolina Fresno, California

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Miami, FL suburb has highest percentage of inactive adults in the U.S.