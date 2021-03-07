Florida’s Sunday COVID update: 1.9 million fully vaccinated, fewest deaths since Nov. 29

David J. Neal
·3 min read

The state of Florida’s COVID dashboard reported 4,098 more people with COVID-19 and 66 total deaths from the novel coronavirus, the fewest since the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

That day, the state reported 59 total deaths. But only twice before in 2021 has Florida seen a day in which it reported fewer than 100 total deaths.

For the pandemic, Florida has reported 1,944,995 people with COVID, 31,683 residents killed by COVID and 32,266 overall deaths from the disease.

But, vaccinations are closing on cases with 1,941,468 people now fully vaccinated by either the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

After three days of falling positive test rates, Saturday’s rate mini-bounced back up to 5.84%.

COVID vaccines in Florida and South Florida

Florida: The state’s vaccination report says another 17,192 have received either the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their second COVID vaccine dose of the two-shot vaccines, meaning 1,941,468 are fully vaccinated.

Miami-Dade County: The state reported 2,949 people completed their vaccinations, meaning 210,398 in Miami-Dade have received both vaccination shots.

Broward: Another 645 people completed their vaccinations, putting Broward’s completed vaccine total at 173,109.

Palm Beach: After 2,802 people completed their vaccine treatment, 191,102 in Palm Beach County have received both shots.

Monroe: Another 32 people completed their vaccine shot treatment. Overall, 7,719 have done so.

Florida City COVID vaccine site reverts to DeSantis’ order a day after giving shots to all

How can you get a COVID vaccine? What to know about the rules at each South Florida site

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 1,078 more people who tested positive and 4 more COVID-19 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 419,479 cases and 5,558 deaths.

The positive test rate on Saturday was 5.93%, according to the county-by-county breakdown, the highest since Tuesday and the second highest in the last seven days.

Broward County reported another 748 cases and 10 deaths, moving its totals to 199,643 cases and 2,465 deaths.

The positive test rate was 6.99% on Saturday, the highest since Feb. 22.

Palm Beach County reported 271 new cases (123,304 for the pandemic) and two deaths (2,510).

Saturday’s positive rate was 5.49%, ending the run of declining positive test rates at three days.

Monroe County reported 11 new cases and zero deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 5,986 cases and 46 deaths.

Need a COVID vaccine? Watch out for appointment scams, Florida attorney general warns

Current hospitalizations

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic. On the state level, this has been steadily falling over the last month.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 2:02 p.m Sunday, the agency said there were 3,307 people hospitalized, a 45-person drop from 5:30 p.m. Saturday and another plunge of over 300 from last Sunday. South Florida’s counties generally dropped: Miami-Dade up 14 to 565; Broward, down four to 477; Palm Beach, down 17 to 251; and Monroe, down one to three.

