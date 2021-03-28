Florida Sunday COVID update: 36 deaths, each person a resident, and 4,943 new cases

David J. Neal
·2 min read

The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 4,943 new confirmed cases and 36 total deaths Sunday, each of whom was a Florida resident.

While Palm Beach and Monroe counties reported no deaths, Miami-Dade reported 17 and Broward reported one.

Sunday is usually the day with the lowest case numbers and death toll because data tends to be collected and entered at a lower rate on the weekends. This week’s numbers show 1,000 more people testing positive and four more people dying than on last Sunday’s report.

For the pandemic, Florida reports 2,044,005 cases, 33,178 resident deaths and 33,819 total deaths.

Saturday’s state-wide positive test rate of 6.8% was the highest in the last two weeks.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 1,062 more people who tested positive and 17 more COVID-19 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 442,337 cases and 5,814 deaths.

The positive test rate on Saturday was 6.05%, according to the county-by-county breakdown, after four consecutive days under 6.0%.

Broward County reported another 706 cases and one death, moving its totals to 212,641 cases and 2,624 deaths.

The positive test rate was 7.35% on Saturday, the highest of the last two weeks.

Palm Beach County reported 369 new cases (130,727 for the pandemic) and no deaths (2,635).

Saturday’s positive rate was 6.24%, exactly what it was Monday.

Monroe County reported 27 new cases and zero deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,382 cases and 48 deaths.

Current hospitalizations

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic. On the state level, this has been steadily falling over the last month.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 1:28 p.m Sunday, the agency said there were 2,863 people hospitalized, a 37-person edge upward from 11:30 a.m. Saturday. And that minor rise is reflected in South Florida’s counties: Miami-Dade, up 14 to 535; Broward, down 23 to 425; Palm Beach, up nine to 200; and Monroe, up two to six.

